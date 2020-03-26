BMW
BMW becomes first carmaker to join responsible mining initiative
Carmakers are coming under increasing pressure to ensure the materials used for electric vehicle production are responsibly sourced
BMW and Daimler to reverse out of UK and North America carsharing markets
ShareNow is to close its service in London, Brussels, Florence and the whole of North America, due to poor demand
BMW opens order books for all-electric Mini
UK electric vehicle sector secures second major boost within days, as BMW confirms new electric Mini will be manufactured in Oxford
BMW and Daimler join forces for €1bn urban mobility plan
German automakers will together launch five joint ventures, including car-sharing, EV charging, and taxi hailing
Could auto innovation be key to closing the emissions gap?
As auto giants boost investment in autonomous and electric vehicle technology, fresh PwC research suggests which technologies could help bridge the emissions gap
BMW takes full ownership of DriveNow carsharing service
Transaction wins approval from German and Austrian authorities
Global car manufacturing giants launch sustainable raw materials drive
Drive Sustainability partnership - made up of 10 firms including BMW, Daimler, Ford and VW - launches supply chain risk assessment initiative
Carmakers promise 400 fast-charging stations across Europe by 2020
Joint venture sees Ford, BMW, Daimler, and VW work together to establish comprehensive charging network capableof supporting surge in EV take-up
BMW to build electric Mini in the UK
BREAKING: Carmaker announces plans to start production of battery-electric Minis at its Oxford plan from 2019
BMW considers making electric Mini outside UK due to Brexit worries
Suggestion that carmaker could produce vehicle in Germany instead of Oxford comes amid fears over Vauxhall's future
Car giants team up to build ultra-fast EV charge network across Europe
BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Group to jointly fund 'thousands' of charge points across Europe
Reports: BMW and Toyota eye EV acceleration
Two of the world's largest automakers are reportedly working on plans to significantly strengthen their presence in the electric vehicle market
London Fire Brigade powers up ultra low emission car fleet
Fire brigade replaces 60 diesel-engine cars with ultra low emission vehicles
BMW's car sharing scheme hits 20,000 users in London
DriveNow claims milestone shows London has proof of concept for car sharing
BMW follows Nissan into home energy storage market
Carmaker announces plans to turn BMW i3 batteries into home energy storage kits
BMW and Coca-Cola join wave of companies signing up to 100 per cent renewables push
Fresh round of companies sign up to RE100 pledge to source all their electricity from renewable sources, taking total number of committed firms to 53
Apple, Sainsbury's and Google hit the climate action 'A List'
Household names are among more than 100 companies recognised as global leaders in climate action by the investor-backed CDP
Which car makers are best prepared for stricter emissions rules?
CDP report aims to show investors which companies are least likely to avoid hefty government fines
Apple, IKEA, Walmart: 12 leaders in on-site renewables
Businesses taking matters into their own hands, fitting solar panels and wind turbines to produce their own energy
BMW unveils robot-powering solar array
Auto giant becomes the latest car manufacturer to install a giant solar array at its UK factory
Living with a BMW i3
Andrew Leadbetter finds the traditional BMW driving experience packaged in an electric city car
Automakers join up to launch £31m hydrogen fuel cell challenge
BMW, Daimler, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota join scheme to roll out 110 hydrogen fuel cell vehicles across Europe
BMW i3 - First drive of the latest electric car for green executives
BMW’s hotly anticipated foray into the electric car market will hit UK streets in January - Will Nichols gets a preview.
SolarCity and BMW team up for packaged solar power and electric car offer
US owners of the new BMW i electric vehicles could also enjoy access to low cost solar power