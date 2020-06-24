Bloomberg
Bloomberg launches new climate-focused global media brand
Bloomberg Green becomes latest addition to global media empire, promising to 'bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear'
Reports: EU Commission plots €1tr Green Deal investment plan
Commission is said to be prepping a sustainable investment plan to mobilise €1tr investment over the next decade in support of the net zero transition
2019 a breakthrough year for sustainable debt, new figures show
Latest BloombergNEF data shows growth in green bond issuances outstripped even the most bullish forecasts, as sustainability-linked loans also made substantial gains
COP25 Overnight Briefing: Mike Bloomberg tells UK 'don't screw up' crucial COP26 Summit
A-list figures descend on UN Summit in Madrid to urge bolder climate action, as more countries and investors pledge coal phase-out
Bloomberg to introduce 'Meatless Monday' to cut its catering carbon footprint
Canteens at firm's New York and New Jersey offices will boost number of plant-based meal options, cutting out meat entirely every Monday
Covering Climate Now: 170 media outlets pledge week of climate coverage
BusinessGreen among 170 media titles around the world dedicating a week of special coverage to the climate crisis next month
Market drag: China slowdown puts renewable energy investment into reverse gear
Renewable energy investment in China fell by 39 per cent through the first half of 2019, but massive solar and offshore wind investments in Dubai and Taiwan signpost the way to future growth
Michael Bloomberg launches $500m campaign to shut US coal plants by 2030
Beyond Carbon will work with local and state actors to drive clean energy policy, close coal plants and ensure no new fossil fuel power is built
Bloomberg to launch decarbonisation tracker to drive utilities' green progress
Tool will track the progress made by utility companies transitioning away from fossil fuels
Bloomberg, AXA, HSBC, Macquarie CEOs launch climate finance drive
Climate Finance Leadership Initiative will seek to raise private capital towards tackling climate change ahead of critical UN summit in September
BNEF: Global energy storage market to double six times by 2030
Bloomberg New Energy Finance analysis forecasts $103bn investment in sector over next 12-13 years, with UK one of eight countries to lead the charge
UK tech firm unveils software and phone app to combat EV 'range anxiety'
Spark EV launches artificial intelligence-based journey prediction software it claims enables completion of 20 per cent more journeys between charges
Michael Bloomberg's 'war on coal' goes global with $50m fund
Billionaire's campaign has seen half of US coal plants close in six years. Now he is targeting Europe and beyond to fight climate change and air pollution
Bloomberg unveils new London HQ as 'world's most sustainable office building'
Norman Foster-designed building is rated 'outstanding' under BREEAM criteria with ultra low water, energy and resource consumption
Liebreich: Renewables already at a tipping point across the globe
Founder Michael Liebreich offers 'shrug' in response to President Trump as he delivers final state of the industry address at BNEF Summit
Decentralisation, digitisation and EVs: Key takeaways from the BNEF energy summit
Decarbonisation, decentralisation, digitisation and electrification all pose significant challenges, but the energy sector must embrace the opportunities they bring
'America's Pledge' promises US action on climate despite Trump
Michael Bloomberg launches 'America's Pledge' on climate change as California Governor Jerry Brown sets out plan to strengthen California's carbon trading rules and cut air pollution
'We are still in': US business backs alliance to pursue Paris goals
Leading companies including Facebook, Apple and Google join US state and business leaders in issuing joint statement to UN pledging allegiance to Paris goals