Bloomberg launches new climate-focused global media brand

Bloomberg Green becomes latest addition to global media empire, promising to 'bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear'

Bloomberg Green has become the latest addition to billionaire mogul Michael Bloomberg's global media empire, with the new climate change-focused news brand promising to "bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear".

Launched yesterday, Bloomberg Green plans to offer online news and analysis on the climate crisis and decarbonisation solutions, bolstered by a magazine, podcast, digital video, television, and radio coverage, as well as regular live events, it said.

The new brand is designed to boost Bloomberg Media's green news coverage, promising to focus on the business, science, and technology of climate change by utilising deep data, original reporting and investment-focused content, it explained.

"We want Bloomberg Green to be the indispensable guide to anyone who wants to understand the great transition that is climate change - investors, politicians, chief executives and scientists to be sure, but also clever readers everywhere," said Bloomberg editor-in-chief John Micklethwait. "Our hope is that it will bring clarity and data where there is currently fog and fear, just as Bloomberg has brought light to other once opaque subjects."

In a separate blog post, Micklethwait said the idea for the new brand had been in gestation for several months, and that the scale of the climate change crisis "is no longer the whole story".

"Climate change has also launched a wave of activity among technologists, businesspeople, politicians and consumers," he wrote. "A new green economy is being created, from carbon-neutral bonds to wind power and battery storage."

It comes as the climate crisis has shifted from the fringes of media coverage to become a dominant news topic over the past couple of years, thanks in part to increasingly volatile weather events, growing scientific evidence, rising activism and the intervention of high profile figures such as Sir David Attenborough.

Media organisations have increasingly taken note, with the BBC announcing this month that it is planning "its most ambitious year of climate change coverage" in 2020 and hundreds of outlets around the world - including BusinessGreen - last year joining the global Covering Climate Now initiative and pledging to devote more of their coverage to the subject.

Bloomberg Media CEO Justin B. Smith described Bloomberg Green as "the first global business media brand wholly dedicated to this essential story" of climate change.

Co-founded almost 40 years ago by Michael Bloomberg - the former Republican Mayor of New York who is now vying for the Democrat Party's nomination for US President - Bloomberg Media has offices across hundreds of countries staffed by around 2,700 journalists.

Aaron Rutkoff has been appointed editor of Bloomberg Green to oversee global climate coverage and the new magazine, it has been announced.

Initial sponsors signed up to support the new brand include online retail giant Amazon, computer hardware manufacturer HP, real estate advisor JLL, asset manager PGIM, and jeweller Tiffany & Co. Spanish renewables firm Iberdrola is also set to support events throughout the year, it said.

JLL's CEO Christian Ulbrich welcomed the announcement. "It is essential for the business community to pool knowledge, resources and best practices to help address the management and mitigation of climate change," he said. "The urgency of this challenge demands we prioritise collaboration over competition."