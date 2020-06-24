biogas
Poo and power: Electrification and manure offer competing paths to decarbonise HGVs
Tevva and CNG Fuels announce new plans to deliver greener trucks
Biogas to transport fuel plant gets the green light
Major £150m investment aims generate sufficient fuel to power 1,000 low-carbon HGVs and buses every year
Co-Op urges councils to fast-track food waste collection rollout
Councils should seize opportunity to cut plastic waste and boost green gas production, supermarket says
A day in the life of a future energy consumer
Trend forecaster Cate Trotter offered delegates at the Shell Powering Progress Together Summit a glimpse of what life could be like for energy consumers in 2040
UPS to buy huge amount of renewable natural gas to power its truck fleet
It's the largest purchase order by any company in the US
Ørsted launches green gas offer
Ørsted to sell biogas and a carbon-neutral gas to business customers
Ecotricity green gas secures Vegan Society registration
Green energy supplier receives third party approval to assure customers its biogas is not made using animal by-products
Waitrose low emission gas trucks to refuel at new biomethane station
58 state-of-the-art Waitrose lorries will use CNG Fuels' new renewable biomethane refuelling station in Northampton as part of government-funded study
Vegan power row: Biogas industry defends sector's use of animal waste
Anaerobic digestion is a solution for, not the cause of, agricultural waste, insists ADBA following Ecotricity claims energy users are unwittingly supporting factory farming
United Utilities rolls out 10-year green fleet plan
By 2028 water company says it will cut diesel use to zero
Beyond energy: Transforming waste in high quality chemicals and fuels
Energy Industries Council's Richard Vale thinks change is coming for the energy from waste sector
'Failure': MPs say Renewable Heat Incentive cost too much and delivered too little
Government scheme to boost green heating has failed to deliver value for money or adequate decarbonisation, Committee of MPs conclude
Home biogas: turning food waste into renewable energy
Australians love cooking with gas, but what if you could make your own supply, using leftover food waste? It may be time for more households to embrace home biogas - and stop paying gas bills
Carlsberg toasts first carbon-neutral brewery
Beer giant's Sverige brewery in Falkenberg, Sweden, now runs entirely on biogas and renewable electricity
Making carbon count: how pricing in externalities could drive the circular economy
David Newman of the World Biogas Association argues the global march of carbon pricing schemes will have big implications for the waste industry and beyond
Bristol businesses abuzz over Bio-Bee food waste truck
GENeco unveils new truck that collects and runs on commercial food waste
Iona Capital reveals jobs boost from £130m North West bioenergy funding
Infrastructure projects in region expected create 300 jobs by June this year and a further 600 over the next two years
From A to Z(ero): how to decarbonise energy
Gavin Miller from the Institution of Civil Engineers makes the case for large scale biogas rollout to cut carbon from the heat sector
Inside Cambrian's water-as-a-service financing model
Cambrian Innovation is shaking up the wastewater market with its innovative business model
Subsidy-free biogas? How Clearfleau is looking to tap the cheese-to-grid renewables opportunity
AD developer's marketing director Richard Gueterbock explains why Lake District Biogas site demonstrates the circular economy in practice
Report: Green gas grid production doubles in 2016
Industry body reveals rapid expansion in anaerobic digestion and biogas industry
Christmas deliveries go green as major retailers embrace renewable lorry fuel
Waitrose, John Lewis and Argos among the first users of a new biomethane fuel for gas-powered trucks