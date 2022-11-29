Shell to acquire European biogas giant Nature Energy in $2bn deal

Shell has announced it has reached an agreement to acquire Denmark-based Nature Energy Biogas in a deal worth nearly $2bn that will see the oil and gas giant take control of Europe's largest producer of green gas.

The €1.9bn transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in the first quarter of next year. Shell said Nature Energy is cash generative and as such the acquisition is expected to be both accretive to Shell's earnings from completion and deliver double digit returns.

The deal with Nature Energy's owners - Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP, Pioneer Point Partners and Sampension - will see Shell secure ownership of the company's portfolio of cash generative operating plants, associated feedstock supply and infrastructure, its pipeline of projects, and its in-house expertise in the design, construction, and operation of biogas plants.

Founded in 1979 as a natural gas distributor, Nature Energy established its first biogas plant in Denmark in 2015 and now has 14 operating plants with associated infrastructure and feedstock arrangements. It is set to produce around 6.5 mln MMBtu/yr of biogas this year from agricultural, industrial, and household wastes making it the largest green gas producer in Europe.

Huibert Vigeveno, downstream director at Shell, said the deal would bolster the oil and gas giant's push into the fast-expanding market for low carbon fuels.

"Shell's competitiveness in low carbon fuels derives from capabilities across the value chain, combining a world-class Trading and Supply organisation with access to differentiated technology and production assets," he said. "Acquiring Nature Energy will add a European production platform and growth pipeline to Shell's existing renewable natural gas (RNGG) projects in the United States. We will use this acquisition to build an integrated RNG value chain at global scale, at a time when energy transition policies and customer preferences are signalling strong growth in demand in the years ahead."