'State of Nature Metrics': 30 businesses sign up to Nature Positive Initiative's metrics pilot

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New pilot aims to finalise standardised approach for measuring progress towards global goal of halting and reversing nature loss by 2030

The Nature Positive Initiative (NPI) has announced it is launching a new set of metrics designed to help businesses measure their impacts on biodiversity and their progress in delivering nature-positive...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'No ifs, no buts': EAC urges government to demonstrate commitment to Biodiversity Net Gain

Government considers making solar carports mandatory for businesses

More on Biodiversity

Alex Brearley: 'Whatever type of nature-based solution you're delivering, it's not set and forget'
Biodiversity

Alex Brearley: 'Whatever type of nature-based solution you're delivering, it's not set and forget'

AECOM's nature director for UK & Ireland discusses growing demand for natural capital accounting and why biodiversity is becoming more interesting to private finance

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 06 May 2025 • 6 min read
Most of what happens at sea is still hidden from view - let's change that
Biodiversity

Most of what happens at sea is still hidden from view - let's change that

An open and transparent system for tracking fishing vessels at sea could be a gamechanger for ensuring sustainable fishing and protecting marine biodiversity, writes Global Fishing Watch CEO Tony Long

Tony Long, Global Fishing Watch
clock 02 May 2025 • 4 min read
Could a century-old forestry management technique hold the key to restoring the health and wealth of British woodland?
Biodiversity

Could a century-old forestry management technique hold the key to restoring the health and wealth of British woodland?

Regenerative forestry delivers for biodiversity, society and for industry, writes SLM Partners' Paul McMahon

Paul McMahon, SLM Partners
clock 01 May 2025 • 4 min read