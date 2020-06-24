BEIS
Government to inject £71m into green redevelopment of former Redcar steelworks
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom promises to do 'everything possible to tackle global climate change' as she hails opportunities of green aviation and industry
Satellite climate data project secures £5m UK boost
New £5m virtual data centre utilising cutting edge satellite technology could help lower risk of climate impacts, government claims
Boost for small-scale renewables as Smart Export Guarantee enters into force
As of 1 January 2020 small-scale wind, solar, CHP and hydropower will be entitled to payments from energy suppliers for exporting power back to the grid
New Year Honours: Raft of climate experts and green business figures receive awards
Queen recognises almost 100 climate scientists, environmental policy experts and green business figures in 2020 New Year Honours list
UK renewables power past gas for first time
Meanwhile use of fossil fuels fall to a record low, government data reveals
Reports: Number 10 planning to revive Department of Energy and Climate Change
Minor reshuffle expected today as Boris Johnson prepares to replace Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith
UK set to miss a host of environmental goals, research shows
New analysis reveals targets covering air pollution, water quality, recycling, tree planting, renewable energy and biodiversity are all on track to be missed in the coming years
Lib Dems pledge to revive Department of Energy and Climate Change
Party reportedly set to include plans for Whitehall reorganisation in upcoming manifesto
Anatomy of a U-turn: How fracking was halted in the UK, and what happens next
Was it climate fears, widespread opposition, earthquakes or incompetent PR which eventually sounded the death knell for shale gas?
Shaky ground: Government announces shock halt to shale gas support
In a shock U-turn the government announces moratorium on fracking in the UK, after report reveals unpredictability of forecasting tremors
Summer delivers low carbon power record as fossil fuel generation falls
Renewables and nuclear provided record 51 per cent of UK electricity from June to August 2019 thanks to high wind speeds and wet weather
Floating wind: Are deep Scottish waters the next frontier for clean power?
Several developers are eyeing floating offshore wind farms around Scotland, amid estimates the sector could be worth £33.6bn to the UK by 2050
TrustMark scheme to provide certification for energy efficiency installers
New TrustMark scheme will provide accreditation for energy efficiency tradespeople alongside database to complement ECO scheme
UK Capacity Market secures green light from EU following State Aid probe
Government says it expects back-up power auction scheme to soon be restored, with almost £1bn of back-payments to be made to generators in January
Spending watchdog report a "hammer blow" for UK fracking industry
Attempts to establish a fracking industry have made slow progress while costing the UK taxpayer more than £32m, a report from the National Audit Office has found
Boris Johnson to chair new climate cabinet committee
Prime Minister will lead new Cabinet-level body to oversee decarbonisation drive across Whitehall
Is the government's net zero strategy finally starting to come together?
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom says her number one priority is building a pathway to net zero emissions - and has promised a raft of new policies in 2020 to help get there
'Further and faster': Government bows to CCC advice, promises action on energy efficiency and green transport
Government response to Committee on Climate Change includes launch of first ever 'Transport Decarbonisation Plan', pledging to take 'cross modal' approach to net zero transport system
Energy efficiency: Businesses urge £1bn a year investment plan to hit net zero goal
Energy Efficiency First Declaration argues making green homes and infrastructure an investment priority would save households money and deliver massive net economic benefits
'There's a long way to go': Kwasi Kwarteng on Net Zero, XR, and a Green Brexit
In an exclusive interview, BusinessGreen quizzes the Energy and Clean Growth Minister on the government's decarbonisation plans
Major investors embark on green farming, cities, and clean energy financing drive
Global Innovation Lab for Climate Finance aims to mobilise billions of dollars of investment towards sustainable farming, improved energy access, and clean energy projects
Record renewables output helps push coal to less than one per cent of UK grid
Official data shows renewables provided over 35 per cent of UK power during the second quarter, as coal hit a record low of 0.6 per cent
'A British success story': Clean energy auction promises offshore wind at 'zero subsidy'
Concerns over legal delays remain, but the offshore wind industry is today celebrating record cost reductions
Government unveils plan to force suppliers to accelerate smart meter rollout
Energy suppliers to be subject to annual installation targets under new government plan to ramp up smart meter rollout, amidst growing fears over sluggish progress