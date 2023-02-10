Government threatened with legal action for 'throwing in the towel' on fuel poverty

Greenpeace is threatening the government with legal action in response to expectations that legally-binding UK fuel poverty targets are unlikely to be achieved by the end of the decade.

The environmental campaign group yesterday accused the government of "throwing in the towel" on tackling fuel poverty, claiming its current policy plans are expected to help less than six per cent of fuel poor households improve the efficiency of their homes by 2030.

In a letter to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) ahead of its being split into three new departments in this week's reshuffle, Greenpeace highlighted the government's statutory duty under the Warm Homes and Energy Conservation Act 2000 to upgrade as many homes "as is reasonably practicable" to a minimum energy efficiency rating of B and C by the end of 2030 for people living in fuel poverty.

But Greenpeace claims that in response to a freedom of information request the government conceded its current plans to support green retrofits for fuel poor homes would only reduce the number of people officially classified as being in fuel poverty by 12 per cent by 2030 compared to 2020 figures.

However, the environmental campaign group claims the government's existing energy efficiency policies would in fact help less than six per cent of fuel poor homes, due to its use of outdated fuel poverty data from 2020 prior to the increase in fuel poverty seen over the past year as a result of soaring energy costs.

Greenpeace UK's head of UK climate, Mel Evans, said the lack of any adequate strategy for delivering on the government's own legally-required fuel poverty goals had "shackled the poorest people to the coldest homes and the highest bills".

"Almost a quarter of all households are now in fuel poverty," she said. "This is a national crisis yet the government's failing strategy for tackling it means that at this rate it won't meet its legally binding 2030 target until close to the end of the next century."

She called for a national home insulation drive to help make buildings more energy efficient, thereby helping to drive down energy bills and greenhouse gas emissions.

"A national home insulation programme can lift people out of fuel poverty, support better health and tackle the climate emergency. Unless the government gets on with it, we'll see them in court," said Evans.

Greenpeace accused the government of using outdated fuel poverty data from 2020 - prior to both the Covid-19 pandemic and the energy crisis that has seen bills skyrocket in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year - as a baseline for its strategy for tackling the issue.

Government data shows that in 2020 there were 3.16 million fuel poor homes across the UK. But according to the National Energy Action's UK fuel poverty assessment, there were an estimated 6.7 million households - almost a quarter of all UK homes - deemed to be living in fuel poverty in 2021-2022.

That would mean the number of fuel poor households in the UK has more than doubled since 2020, Greenpeace said.

As such, it claims the government's plans for tackling fuel poverty are even more inadequate than it admits, and that almost 95 per cent of fuel poor homes today are set to still be in fuel poverty in 2030 as a result.

In its letter to then Business Secretary Grant Shapps - who has moved to take over as the UK's Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary following the break-up of BEIS - Greenpeace UK threatened to take the government to court unless it immediately carried out a review of its fuel poverty strategy.

"The time for action crystallised long ago," the letter states. "No meaningful action has been taken or is proposed to be taken within a realistic and effective timeline."

BEIS was considering a request for comment at the time of going to press.

On Tuesday, however, the government listed improving the energy efficiency of UK homes and bringing down energy bills as leading priorities for the newly created Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, raising hopes of a greater policy focus on tackling fuel poverty going forward.

The government is also required to published a revamped version of its Net Zero Strategy before the end of next month, after the High Court ruled that its existing plan was "unlawful", potentially offering another opportunity for fresh policy on decarbonising buildings to emerge.

It comes amid ongoing concerns about the impact of sky-high energy bills on struggling homes and businesses, particularly the millions of residents housed in draughty, inefficient buildings.

An official at the UK's energy watchdog, Ofgem, conceded this week that vulnerable people were risking their own health by cutting down on energy use in order to save money in response to the "unprecedented prices" experienced in the wake of the pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a letter to an NHS official, Ofgem's director for retail warned the situation could get even worse, with high energy prices not expected to return to pre-2021 levels for several years to come.

"We recognise that self-disconnection is also an issue, alongside energy rationing which may exacerbate or result in health conditions deriving from cold and damp living conditions," he wrote in a letter reported in The Independent yesterday. "Given the unprecedented prices, we anticipate that rates of self-disconnection will likely increase as we head into this difficult winter."

MoneySavingExpert founder Martin Lewis has also reportedly written to the Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to urge him to reverse plans to raise energy bills from April, warning the current plan risked plunging 1.7 million further households into fuel poverty, according to The Guardian.

"Postponing the increase is a practical and fair decision, with household energy bills already double what they were the prior winter," the letter reportedly states. "Crucially, the damage to people's pockets and mental health of another round of energy price rise is disproportionate."

Meanwhile, energy firms are also coming under scrutiny for their efforts to address fuel poverty.

Britain's energy watchdog Ofgem yesterday announced that CO-OP Energy has agreed to deliver a raft of measures to help vulnerable households improve their energy efficiency in order to make up for a £35m shortfall in its obligations under the government's ECO3 energy efficiency scheme.

CO-OP Energy was a domestic energy supplier in the UK until 2019 when it exited the market, but Ofgem ruled the firm had failed to deliver on its requirements under the third iteration of the Energy Company Obligation (ECO) scheme, which funds insulation for fuel poor households.

Ofgem said CO-OP Energy had left the market with a £35m shortfall in its obligations under the scheme, but that it has now agreed to install energy efficiency measures to make up that shortfall in addition to installing additional measures expected to deliver £3.5m-worth of bill savings.

"Now, more than ever, we need to prioritise energy efficiency, and it is vital that energy suppliers take their obligations under the government's energy efficiency schemes seriously," said Cathryn Scott, director of enforcement and emerging issues at Ofgem. "These schemes reduce energy consumption, as well as consumer bills, delivering real benefits for low-income households. The action we have agreed with CO-OP will ensure that consumers benefit from these important energy efficiency measures, and we welcome their engagement with us on the matter."