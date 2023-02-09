Energy Entrepreneurs: Pioneering green tech companies share £19m in government funding

A host of UK clean tech start ups are celebrating this week, after the government awarded £19m in funding through the latest round of its Energy Entrepreneurs Fund (EEF).

Thirty-seven early stage firms from across the UK have been awarded grants worth up to £500,000, providing a major boost to companies working on a raft of groundbreaking technologies related to the energy transition.

The recipients won out from a list of over 100 applicants for funding and represent a cross-section of innovations, ranging from renewable energy storage and electricity grid developments to methane capture and deposition technologies.

The government said many of the projects are in their infancy, but are developing technologies that if successful could mark a turning point in the pursuit of the UK's net sero goals.

For example, RFS Power - which received £445,000 from the fund - is working on the first hydrogen-manganese based battery, which could replace lithium batteries with energy storage systems built using more durable and readily available materials.

Meanwhile, Build Solar received £271,933 in funding to support its efforts to commercialise a low-cost translucent brick that acts as a solar panel.

The latest awards mark the ninth round of the EEF, which has now provided a total of £120m in grants to over 250 early stage businesses across the clean tech sector.

Grant Shapps, who was this week appointed as Secretary of State at the new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: "The UK is a nation of innovators, and this funding will help the next generation of energy pioneers develop cheap and green technologies of the future.

"This will not only deliver more green jobs and cheaper energy but also create world-leading solutions to help us reach net zero and economic growth."

Speaking to BusinessGreen, Tim von Werne from RFC Power said the company was delighted to receive the funding boost.

"The funding provided by the EEF programme will support the development of our high performance, low cost energy storage technology and help the UK meet net zero targets," he said. "The principal objective of this EEF project is to design and build a first of ­a ­kind stand alone system demonstrator of RFC Power's unique [hydrogen-manganese] flow battery. The funding from EEF will be matched by private investment and will help to advance the technology readiness level (TRL) of this energy storage solution and bring the technology closer to market."

The awards came as the government yesterday also announced the launch of a new competition for £5m in funding to support projects to decarbonise the UK's industrial hubs. The funding aims to support the development of Local Industrial Decarbonisation Plans, which encourage groups of industrial businesses such as glass and ceramics workers to 'cluster' together to design comprehensive decarbonisation plans for their sectors.

The competition was inspired by recent decarbonisation 'cluster projects' in Teesside and the Black Country, where industrial groups are working on implementing carbon capture technology and circular economy models to achieve industry-wide decarbonisation as early as 2030.