'Help out to heat up': Government offers new grants to train next wave of heat pump engineers

The government has announced a new incentive to encourage heating engineers to learn to become heat pump installers and will now offer them £500 towards approved training courses through its new £5m Heat Training Grant.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero yesterday announced it is supporting more than 60 approved training centres across England, which will provide more than 6,000 engineers with the skills they need to qualify as heat pump installers.

In addition, it said it would provide £500 off the cost of training per person. Courses typically cost around £600 to complete, meaning the grant is set to cover "the vast majority" of any training costs engineers incur.

The government said it hoped the scheme will provide thousands of trainees with the practical training needed to join a professional installer certification scheme.

It explained that all applicants have to do is sign up for the training through their chosen provider and confirm they are eligible for the grant.

The government has previously pledged to install 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028, marking a 10-fold increase from 2021. However, industry groups have warned the target will be difficult to meet without a rapid expansion in the sector's skills base and further reforms to encourage take up of the technology.

"Heat pumps and heat networks are critical technologies for decarbonising heat - and play an important role in the country's push towards net zero," said Lord Callanan, Minister for Energy Efficiency and Green Finance.

"With consumer demand set to surge in the coming years, we have committed to helping industry manufacture our own heat pumps and we will need thousands more expert installers ready for action.

"This grant will not only give the rollout of heat pumps and heat networks a huge boost but will help to develop a skilled workforce who will reap the rewards of joining a thriving installer market."

Charlotte Lee, chief executive officer of the Heat Pump Association, welcomed the new offer, arguing that "creating a large, highly skilled heat pump installer base is essential for expanding heat pump rollout in the UK and is a priority for the Association and its members".

She encouraged engineers to make use of the Heat Training Grant to future proof their business in readiness for the "exponential growth required to meet the government's target of installing 600,000 heat pumps per year by 2028".

In addition to the new heat pump grants, leading heating technology manufacturers including Baxi, Ideal Heating, NIBE, Vaillant, and Worcester Bosch are expected to offer further discounts and offers to participating trainees. Such benefits could be worth up to a further £500 in product vouchers, additional training and other support, the government said.

Separately, the government announced a Heat Training Grant Competition for heat networks, which also opened yesterday and will allow training providers to bid for £500 discounts to train up to 4,000 new heat network professionals.

With the number of heat networks in England expected to increase, the government has anticipated that thousands more engineers, installers, and operators will be needed to learn to install and maintain district heating systems.

In addition, the government yesterday launched the Heat Pump Investment Accelerator Competition, where it is offering £30m to build new factories or expand existing ones and retool and rework factories to manufacture heat pumps and heat pump components.

It said the competition is available across the UK, where projects can bid for a maximum of £15m per scheme. The competition was launched with the aim of having up to 270,000 heat pumps or components every year in the UK from 2028, with up to 3,000 jobs created, while also generating up to £270m of private sector investment into the domestic heat pump supply chain.

Mark Wilkins, technology and training director at heat pump manufacturer Vaillant, welcomed the package of new measures.

"One of the biggest barriers to a rapidly growing heat pump market is the availability of large numbers of skilled installers and this funding initiative is a key element to help the UK achieve our decarbonisation targets," he said.

The government said that the new training offers would work in conjunction with its Boiler Upgrade Scheme, which offers homeowners grants of up to £6,000 for making the switch to a heat pump.

The Boiler Upgrade Scheme has been extended to 2028 with a zero rate on VAT, while some energy firms have started to offer consumers the opportunity to purchase a heat pump at a comparable price to a gas boiler.

One such offer has been expanded this week through a new pilot from Octopus Energy and MBNA Limited, part of Lloyds Banking Group, which is now offering customers monthly financing packages to help spread the cost of getting a heat pump.

Octopus Energy said the financing package will initially be offered for a four-month trail to customers looking to buy one of its heat pumps.

The energy company said it already offers the "lowest price" for heat pumps in the UK market, with quotes that are 90 per cent lower than average and can be as low as £3,000 when coupled with the government's Boiler Upgrade Scheme grant.

"Heat pumps are basically magic, turning energy from the air into heat for your home and slashing your carbon footprint at the same time," said Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, chief product officer at Octopus Energy Group.

"We're thrilled to team up with MBNA to make heat pumps more accessible with an affordable financing option to spread out the cost with monthly payments."

