UK confirms record single-year rise in greenhouse gas emissions in 2021

Michael Holder
Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire | Credit: iStock
Image:

Drax Power Station in North Yorkshire | Credit: iStock

Official data confirms UK emissions rose five per cent in 2021, yet they were still lower than before the pandemic

The UK's territorial greenhouse gas emissions rose five per cent in 2021, after the easing of pandemic-driven restrictions led to an increase in emissions from road transport, power stations, and homes,...

Michael Holder
Michael Holder

APRIL seeks renewed Forest Stewardship Council affiliation after decade-long ban

Can a tiger change its stripes? Meet the pulp and paper giant bankrolling a huge Sumatran rainforest reserve

