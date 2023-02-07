Department for Energy Security and Net Zero: The green economy reacts to Whitehall overhaul

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 15 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Opinion divided on effectiveness of creating a dedicated department for the net zero transition

Today Rishi Sunak announced his first major cabinet reshuffle since taking over as Prime Minister last year, as part of which he unveiled plans for an overhaul of government departments. As a result...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Guilt-free flight? UK zero carbon aviation technologies secure £113m of funding

Government launches £32m scheme to upgrade ageing heat networks

Most read
01

Reports: Rishi Sunak plots revival of DECC in reshuffle reset

07 February 2023 • 4 min read
02

Rishi Sunak orders creation of new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

07 February 2023 • 5 min read
03

UN chief: Fossil fuel firms without credible net zero plans 'should not be in business'

06 February 2023 • 3 min read
04

Guilt-free flight? UK zero carbon aviation technologies secure £113m of funding

07 February 2023 • 3 min read
05

Report: Only two onshore wind turbines installed in England in 2022

06 February 2023 • 4 min read

More on Policy

Rishi Sunak orders creation of new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero
Policy

Rishi Sunak orders creation of new Department for Energy Security and Net Zero

Reshuffle sees Grant Shapps appointed as new Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, as Kemi Badenoch becomes Business and Trade Secretary

James Murray
James Murray
clock 07 February 2023 • 5 min read
Global Briefing: India touts $4.3bn green energy investment push
Policy

Global Briefing: India touts $4.3bn green energy investment push

Indian government confirms clean energy spending plans, Washington DC introduces free bus fares, and the World Bank boosts African renewables investment

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 03 February 2023 • 7 min read
SSE's Beatrice offshore wind farm | Credit: SSE
Policy

Energy industry warns Chancellor UK green growth is now at 'severe risk'

Coalition of trade bodies representing over 750 firms from across the energy industry writes to Jeremy Hunt to warn that action is needed in Spring Budget to unleash green investment

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 February 2023 • 4 min read