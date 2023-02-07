Department for Energy Security and Net Zero: The green economy reacts to Whitehall overhaul

Opinion divided on effectiveness of creating a dedicated department for the net zero transition
Today Rishi Sunak announced his first major cabinet reshuffle since taking over as Prime Minister last year, as part of which he unveiled plans for an overhaul of government departments. As a result...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Access our Intelligence Reports and exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial