beer
Paper beer bottles? Carlsberg toasts 'world first' sustainable drink packaging designs
Brewing giant unveils Green Fibre Bottle made from sustainably-sourced wood fibres, which it claims is fully bio-based and recyclable
Molson Coors joins Science-Based Targets with 1.5C goal and new plastics strategy
Beer giant is promising to cut emissions by 50 per cent and ensure all packaging is 100 per cent reusable, recyclable, compostable or biodegradeable by 2025
Sip, sparkle and drink: Kellogg's turns cereal waste into beer
Firm teams up with Seven Brothers brewery to make beer from discarded Coco Pops and Rice Krispies
Anheuser-Busch 'signs' giant contract with the sun
The beverage giant announced that it's set to meet its renewable energy goals four years ahead of schedule, thanks to solar
'The most essential ingredient for beer': Why Heineken is toasting its watershed strategy
Brewing giant has made SDG6 central to its water strategy, and is reaping the benefits as a result
Plastic-free packaging comes to those who order a Guinness
Diageo debuts new plastic-free can packaging for its leading beer brands
Plastic pitch: Budweiser turns waste cups into playing field in Russia
Beer brand reveals new sports arena in Sochi where the playing field is made from 50,000 plastic red cups collected during the FIFA World Cup last year
Thirsty work: Heineken aims to replenish 'Every Drop' of water it uses by 2030
Multinational brewer's 'Every Drop' strategy aims to replenish and treat all the water it uses to brew beer in water stressed regions by 2030
Cheers to that: Drax in talks with beer industry over CCS solution to CO2 shortage
Energy firm in talks with British Beer & Pub Association over upcoming CCS trial link up after CO2 shortages for UK industry this summer
'It's in our best interests': How Ab InBev hopes its sustainability targets will resonate with millennials
Changing customer demographics mean it is essential brewing giant is seen to lead on green issues, argues chief sustainability officer Tony Milikin
Heineken sets new renewables goal, as Carlsberg downs its CO2 levels
Brewing giants separately announce progress towards cutting carbon and fossil fuel energy use across their global operations
Budweiser now brews US beer with 100 per cent renewable electricity
Beer giant unveils a new green power label for beers made with renewable electricity
Anheuser-Busch brews up craft beer sustainability push
Brewing giant launches Elevate initiative with raft of targets on renewable energy and cutting water waste
Borough Market brews up 'low waste' beer in support of traders
The Love Borough Imperial Porter made from local ingredients and waste coffee grounds goes on sale today at the London food market