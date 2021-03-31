Renewably powered pints: Molson Coors signs wind energy agreement with RWE

Molson Coors will power 100 per cent of its operations - including at its flagship site in Burton-on-Trent - with wind power

RWE wind farms in South Yorkshire will provide the Molson Coors Brewing Company with 100 per cent of its energy for at least the next ten years

A string of the UK's most popular beers are now being made using 100 per cent renewable energy, after the Molson Coors Beverage Company announced it has signed a purchase power agreement with RWE.

The 10 year agreement means each of the more than one billion pints Molson Coors produces in the UK in an average year will be made with energy generated by RWE's wind operations.

RWE's 22 Tween Bridge turbines in South Yorkshire will power Molson Coors' brewing operations in Tadcaster, Burton and Sharps in Cornwall, as well as the Aspall Cyder House in Suffolk, and the brewer's corporate offices, national distribution centre, and national call centre in Cardiff, the firm said, providing about 75 GWh of renewable energy a year. Annually, the brewer - whose best-selling beers include Carling, Coors, and Doom Bar - consumes around the same amount of electricity as 25,000 households, similar to the population of the home of its flagship brewery in Burton-upon-Trent, according to the firm.

"One of our values at Molson Coors is taking accountability, and that includes being responsible for the impact our business has on the environment. That's why we've made such bold commitments to play our part in tackling climate change - because it is the right thing to do," says Fraser Thomson, Molson Coors' operations director for Western Europe.

"We know that this matters to our people, our customers and consumers, and they can now be assured that everything we do, and every pint we make, is powered by 100 per cent green electricity."

The brewery's shift to renewable energy form part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions across its direct operations by 50 per cent by 2025, a milestone that Molson Coors claims the RWE partnership puts its UK operations on track to reach four years ahead of schedule.