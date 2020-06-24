beef
Aldi raises the steaks with cardboard packaging plan
Supermarket says steak packaging made from cardboard could cut 240 tonnes of plastic waste each year
Cargill promises to tackle climate impact of beef business
US agri-giant sets out plans to boost sustainable farming practices across its North American beef supply chain in a bid to cut emissions by 30 per cent by 2030
Green business figures to lead UK sustainable supply chain taskforce
Independent Global Resource Initiative group to address deforestation and negative impacts driven by demand for palm oil, soya, beef, and other key commodities
Beans not beef: Soil Association calls for compulsory meat-free school meals
The Soil Association call for a compulsory meat-free day each week comes as the DfE reviews its School Food Standards
Dropping red meat from one meal a week could slash emissions eight per cent, study shows
Encouraging UK consumers to swap red meat for plant-based alternatives for just one additional meal a week could slash the UK's emissions by more than eight per cent, a new analysis has found
UK farmers keen to boost their green credentials, McDonald's survey claims
Poll of 500 farmers commissioned by fast food giant finds overwhelming majority have measures in place to drive environmental improvements
Can Champagne help us think bigger on sustainability?
With reports of commodity-driven deforestation accelerating, sustainability in countries like Brazil and Indonesia needs a regional approach similar to that enjoyed by gourmet brands like Champagne
Investors worth $6.4tr call on firms to tackle supply chain deforestation risks
More than 40 asset managers highlight wide ranging business risks and climate impacts from deforestation exacerbated by beef production
McDonald's to take major bite out of carbon footprint with new Science-Based Targets
Fast food giant is the first major restaurant company to join the initiative