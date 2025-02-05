Study reveals 'significant potential' to reduce beef farming emissions by over a quarter

clock • 3 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

New analysis highlights how anaerobic digestion plants and other farming interventions could slash greenhouse gas emissions from grass-fed beef cattle

UK beef farms could reduce their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by up to 26 per cent by adopting a number of mitigation strategies, including the wider use of manure-fuelled anaerobic digestion plants,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Vauxhall partners with EV charging group JOLT for free charging initiative

Lego builds up carbon removals portfolio with £2m investment

Most read
01

Reports: Bezos Earth Fund ends support for SBTi

05 February 2025 • 3 min read
02

Microsoft to purchase more than seven million tonnes of carbon credits from Chestnut

31 January 2025 • 4 min read
03

Study: Could a 'Farage Effect' inadvertently help boost support for electric vehicles?

04 February 2025 • 3 min read
04

CBI chief urges UK to 'ignore the siren call of protectionism and climate scepticism'

05 February 2025 • 8 min read
05

'Smashed expectations': January EV sales hit record high as petrol and diesel sales slump

05 February 2025 • 4 min read

More on Supply chain

Study reveals 'significant potential' to reduce beef farming emissions by over a quarter
Supply chain

Study reveals 'significant potential' to reduce beef farming emissions by over a quarter

New analysis highlights how anaerobic digestion plants and other farming interventions could slash greenhouse gas emissions from grass-fed beef cattle

Amber Rolt
clock 05 February 2025 • 3 min read
National Wealth Fund invests £28.6m to reopen Cornish tin mine
Supply chain

National Wealth Fund invests £28.6m to reopen Cornish tin mine

Fresh funding aims to boost supply of tin for booming global clean tech industry

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 29 January 2025 • 4 min read
Co-op launches new sustainability fund for British farmers
Supply chain

Co-op launches new sustainability fund for British farmers

Supermarket to reward beef, lamb, and dairy farmers for reducing carbon emissions and promoting nature

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 20 January 2025 • 4 min read