Lidl GB fences off £1.5bn funding for British beef over next five years

Lidl GB has today pledged to invest £1.5bn in its beef supply chain over the next five years, in a bid to curb the carbon footprint of its products.

The budget retailer announces it is to launch a new Sustainable Beef Group to support farmers transitioning to more sustainable practices and reward members who take steps to cut greenhouse gas emissions and adopt regenerative farming techniques to improve biodiversity and soil and water quality.

As well as working with members of the new Beef Group to improve herd performance, each farm will be offered tailored advice to reduce emissions and support the sustainable growth of their businesses over time in partnership with agricultural and sustainability consultancy Promar.

The launch builds on the success of Lidl's Welsh and Grass Fed beef producer groups, through which the supermarket pays a premium to producers to join the group. It also follows a similar £500m investment in the British pork industry designed to support more sustainable and high-quality production.

Moreover, the update comes just weeks after Lidl and WWF announced a five-year strategic partnership to promote biodiversity and responsible sourcing across 31 countries that contribute to the budget retailer's supply chain.

WWF is to provide the Schwarz Group-owned retailer with greater visibility over deforestation and conversion in its supply chains, help steer efforts to source sustainable certified products such as palm oil, soy, cocoa, tea, coffee, wood, paper and seafood, and support work to encourage more sustainable diets and food waste reduction practices.

"As one of the largest buyers of British beef, we recognise our responsibility to support farmers adopt sustainable practices," said Richard Bourns, chief commercial officer at Lidl GB. "This market-leading programme underpins our long-term commitment to buying 100 per cent British, whilst investing significantly in sustainable practices that exceed industry standards.

"It ensures our customers can continue to enjoy the best in high-quality, sustainably sourced British beef at the lowest possible prices."

Lidl and beef supplier Dunbia have also set a target to reduce their Scope 3 emissions intensity by 28 per cent per tonne of finished product by 2030.

"We are delighted to support Lidl with their new sustainable beef programme," said Gill Higgins, group sustainability director, UK & Ireland, at Dunbia. "This initiative will support British beef farmers in adopting more sustainable farming methods, while ensuring a consistent supply of high-quality beef for Lidl and their customers.

"This is a great example of how strategic partnerships and supply chain investment can support progress in the agri-food industry."

Lidl's launch is the latest in a series of retail-led initiatives designed to reduce the environmental impact of beef production.

For example, the Co-op recently created a Future Farming Fund to support its beef and lamb farmers adopt sustainable practices as it strives towards net zero emissions by 2040, while Morrisons signed a partnership with 2023 Earthshot Prize finalist Sea Forest to switch its beef cattle to a seaweed-based methane-abating livestock feed in June.

Denmark's coalition government also recently agreed to implement a "world first" annual carbon tax on livestock emissions that will see farmers pay €100 per cow following months of negotiations with farming and environmental groups.

