'Beef Sustainability Pilot': Co-op to reward farmers that slash emissions

Cecilia Keating
clock • 1 min read
Credit: Co-op
Image:

Credit: Co-op

Two-year pilot scheme will see beef farmers rewarded for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions

The Co-op has announced a pilot scheme that will see beef farmers rewarded for adopting more sustainable farming practices. The pilot programme, managed in partnership with meat company Dunbia, will...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Cecilia Keating
Author spotlight

Cecilia Keating

Features Editor

View profile
More from Cecilia Keating

Is the International Maritime Organisation set for a climate transparency overhaul?

Heart Aerospace raises $107m for hybrid-electric plane technology

Most read
01

'Rewarding early adopters': OVO and Vaillant team up in bid to cut heat pump running costs

01 February 2024 • 3 min read
02

What to expect from voluntary carbon markets in 2024

01 February 2024 • 14 min read
03

Confusion reigns over Labour's £28bn green investment goal

02 February 2024 • 7 min read
04

Premier League clubs urged to show private jets the red card

02 February 2024 • 4 min read
05

Home energy storage products become zero-rated for VAT

01 February 2024 • 2 min read

More on Supply chain

M&S unveils greener sandwich packaging for in-store cafes
Supply chain

M&S unveils greener sandwich packaging for in-store cafes

Retailer says changes to sandwich and toastie packaging will remove 4.5 million units of plastic from its supply chain

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 01 February 2024 • 1 min read
IKEA cuts carbon emissions 12.7 per cent while increasing revenue by almost a third
Supply chain

IKEA cuts carbon emissions 12.7 per cent while increasing revenue by almost a third

Ingka Group reveals total climate footprint has shrunk by almost 25 per cent since 2016

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 January 2024 • 4 min read
'Beef Sustainability Pilot': Co-op to reward farmers that slash emissions
Supply chain

'Beef Sustainability Pilot': Co-op to reward farmers that slash emissions

Two-year pilot scheme will see beef farmers rewarded for reducing their greenhouse gas emissions

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 25 January 2024 • 1 min read