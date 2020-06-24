Batteries
Centrica and sonnen team up to create UK's 'most advanced' virtual power plant
Network of 100 batteries in homes across the UK will be linked via the cloud to provide demand response services to the grid
No more heavy metals? New IBM battery chemistry research could address mineral sourcing concerns
The design is free of cobalt, an increasingly controversial material, plus Mercedes-Benz is involved in the next phase of testing
Volkswagen ramps up EV production target to 1.5 million by 2025
German giant now expects to produce one million EVs by 2023, two years earlier than previously planned
The net zero decade? 10 key trends to watch for the 2020s
PART TWO: The next ten years are set to be decisive in the fight against climate change - here are the key trends that will shape the global green economy
Global briefing: General Motors plans $2.3bn investment in giant battery factory
All the green business news from around the world this week
Global Briefing: Von der Leyen to ask states to ramp up climate goals
All the green business news from around the world this week
Battery costs could hamper EV uptake into 2030s, MIT study warns
Market forces alone will not be enough to drive widespread adoption of electric vehicles as battery costs unlikely to decline sharply in 2020s, study argues
'Giga Berlin': Blow for Brexit Britain as Tesla picks Germany for major battery factory
Tesla CEO Elon Musk cites Brexit uncertainty as key reason for not choosing to base major new battery manufacturing centre in 'too risky' UK
Energy storage: Could skyscrapers house the green batteries of the future?
Scottish start-up has devised a 24MW energy storage system comprising 24 weights of 500 tonnes, which says could be installed in the foundations of new skyscrapers
Why sustainable batteries are key to meeting the Paris Agreement goals
Concerted action, on a massive scale, is urgently needed to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, argues Benedikt Sobotka from the Global Battery Alliance - and energy storage could hold the key
Lithium ion battery scientists scoop Nobel Prize for Chemistry
Committee awards prestigious prize to three scientists, declaring development of lithium ion batteries have made 'a fossil fuel-free world possible'
All aboard: Inside Hitachi's vision for a zero carbon battery-powered UK rail network
Koji Agatsuma, engineering director at Hitachi Rail Europe, argues battery trains could offer the UK a flexible, no-regrets transition to a net zero rail network
Ovo's Kaluza partners with Powervault to offer smart storage service
Pair will integrate Powervault's domestic battery with Kaluza's intelligent energy platform to offer customers smarter ways to power their homes
Bombardier inks €100m deal with Leclanché to energise battery-powered trains vision
Tie-up will see first battery-powered trains hit the UK in a boost to government efforts to deliver greener rail travel
Lithium rush? Cornish mining firm closes £1.4m fundraising round
Cornish Lithium believes the county could be rich in resource required to help feed growing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage systems
European Battery Alliance launches new investment push, as research predicts 'battery revolution'
EU-backed body launches new investment platform, as study argues batteries hold key to honouring Paris Agreement
Study: Renewables rollout must accelerate, as peak oil demand looms
A rapid upscale in renewables, batteries, CCS, and clean tech is needed by 2030 in order to hit Paris Agreement goals, a new report suggests
Learning from the August 9 power cut: Can demand response now provide higher levels of dependability than nuclear?
The August 9 power cut has clearly shown that demand response has already helped the system to recover quickly and cheaply, argues Tim Rotheray of the Association for Decentralised Energy
Johnson must 'match rhetoric with action' on battery development, says industry
Open letter in today's Guardian calls on Prime Minister to set out a 'roadmap' to ensure electricity system boosts flexible generation and storage
'Extremely rare and unexpected': Lightning strike triggered blackout, says National Grid
Ofgem launches investigation into power cuts following release of initial report from National Grid revealing lightning strike played key role in sparking blackout
Softbank makes first energy storage play with $110m investment in Energy Vault
Energy Vault claims its energy storage system will deliver baseload renewables at a lower cost than fossil fuels
Rush hour blackout sparks questions over UK energy system stability
Sudden shutdown of a gas plant and offshore wind plant has fired up an inevitable - and at times ill-informed - debate over how best to bolster grid security as the network decarbonises
UK risks losing out to Europe in home battery boom, report warns
Controversial tax hike could leave country lagging behind as continent powers ahead
Energy independence key to thriving communities
Mark Futyan, distributed power systems director at Centrica, outlines why a U-turn on a 100-year-old government policy may be great news for household and business budgets