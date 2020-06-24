Audi
Addison Lee and Audi power up electric chauffeur fleet
Private hire giant announces six month pilot to assess impact of zero emission electric fleet
Honda pledges to deliver 'total electrification' in Europe by 2025
Auto giant announces new 'ambition' to only sell vehicles with electric drive trains in Europe within six years
Audi teams up with Hanergy to plan sun-powered car roofs
Prototype of vehicle with solar cells integrated into a glass sunroof set to be unveiled by the end of the year
Tesla Model 3 hits the road in pursuit of mass-market breakthrough
Deliveries of electric carmaker's first mass-market model begin, with founder Elon Musk claiming it is the 'best car for its cost, either electric or gasoline'
Audi to retrofit 850,000 cars to cut emissions and 'maintain future viability' of diesels
VW-owned carmaker joins rival Daimler in recalling Euro 5 and Euro 6 diesel vehicles in face of rising public uncertainty surrounding diesel cars and air pollution
Volkswagen unveils plans for EVs and self-driving cars in China
German carmaker to roll out several electric car models in coming years in bid to escape shadow of diesel emissions scandal
Car giants team up to build ultra-fast EV charge network across Europe
BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and Volkswagen Group to jointly fund 'thousands' of charge points across Europe