Study: Best-selling second-hand EVs could save drivers £1,600 a year

Stuart Stone
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Second-hand low emission vehicles, including Tesla Model 3, Nissan Leaf, and Audi e-tron, could save drivers thousands of pounds compared to petrol models, according to new study

Auto Trader's six best-selling second-hand electric vehicles (EVs) of 2024 could save drivers an average of £1,600 a year versus their petrol equivalents, a new analysis has today claimed. According...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Greener Game': FA and E.ON Next to invest over £1.5m a year in grassroots sustainability

Ezgi Barcenas: 'We're on a constant cycle of learning, unlearning and relearning'

Most read
01

COP29: UK joins expanded coalition to phase out fossil fuel subsidies

19 November 2024 • 4 min read
02

UK launches new Global Clean Power Alliance, as COP29 talks edge forward

20 November 2024 • 9 min read
03

UK and US ink nuclear energy collaboration deal at COP29

19 November 2024 • 2 min read
04

'From billions to trillions: G20 signals support for ambitious COP29 climate finance deal

19 November 2024 • 8 min read
05

Wales exits plan for UK-wide deposit return recycling scheme

19 November 2024 • 5 min read

More on Automotive

Cabbies and other motorists need more support to transition to EVs
Automotive

Cabbies and other motorists need more support to transition to EVs

Many of London's black cabbies have already switched to an EV, but for those who haven't the cost of switching is a major barrier, explains Possible's Izzy Romilly

Izzy Romilly, Possible
clock 19 November 2024 • 6 min read
'Facts not fiction': UK car industry teams up on drive to combat EV misinformation
Automotive

'Facts not fiction': UK car industry teams up on drive to combat EV misinformation

SMMT, ChargeUK, and Auto Trader launch initiative to raise awareness of the environmental and cost benefits of electric cars

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 18 November 2024 • 4 min read
'By far the cheapest way to pick up a new EV': HSBC and Octopus team up to extend reach of EV salary sacrifice scheme
Automotive

'By far the cheapest way to pick up a new EV': HSBC and Octopus team up to extend reach of EV salary sacrifice scheme

HSBC UK to recommend Octopus as preferred EV salary sacrifice provider to corporate customers under expanded 'cycle-to-work for cars' partnership

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 18 November 2024 • 3 min read