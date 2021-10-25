Atrato Onsite Energy

What Juliet did next: Good Energy founder launches on-site renewable energy investment trust

Energy

What Juliet did next: Good Energy founder launches on-site renewable energy investment trust

Atrato Onsite Energy is aiming to become the first London-listed company with an all female board after it floats next month

clock 25 October 2021 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Sustainability Disclosure Requirements: Treasury sets out new environmental reporting rules for businesses

18 October 2021 • 5 min read
02

Net Zero Strategy: Government unveils historic plan to make UK 'fighting fit' for the global green industrial revolution

19 October 2021 • 11 min read
03

The critical role of biodiversity in creating business value

20 October 2021 • 3 min read
04

The sustainability journey: What makes a successful collaboration?

19 October 2021 • 5 min read
05

What does success look like for COP26?

22 October 2021 • 8 min read