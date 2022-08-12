'UK's largest': Nissan's 20MW private wire solar installation nears completion

Nissan's planned 20MW solar project at its UK plant in Sunderland is expected to come online soon, following the completion of a £10.6m investment deal with Atrato Onsite Energy last week.

The new installation, located within Nissan's manufacturing facility in Sunderland, England, will create enough renewable electricity to meet 20 per cent of the plant's needs, further reducing the carbon footprint of the electric Nissan LEAFs produced at the site.

The giant solar array is set to come online after UK fund Atrato Onsite Energy acquired the project in a £10.6m deal. The fund purchased the project from the Engenera Renewables Group-owned development company Hylton Plantation Solar Farm - a special purpose vehicle formed to deliver the project.

Following the completion of the deal, Ataro now owns the 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) entered into by Nissan, with Energera hailing the deal as "an indicator of investor appetite for funding and investing in such projects".

"This investment by Atrato Onsite Energy ensures the long-term certainty of the scheme," said Lloyd Lawson, chief strategy officer at Energera. "It means all parties are getting what they need from the project. We now look forward to finalising this installation and working closely with Nissan on future projects."

Energera said the 20MW solar project, which comprises more than 36,000 solar panels and is thought to be the largest private wire project in England, represents an important milestone on Nissan's EV36Zero project which aims to ensure the auto giant becomes carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products by 2050.

"This landmark project represents a sign of the future as large corporates grapple with increasingly stringent government targets around decarbonisation and mounting pressure from investors," the company said.