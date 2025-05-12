Marston's inks £5.4m deal to install solar panels on 120 pub rooftops

Stuart Stone
clock • 3 min read
Two Blues Solar and Nuvolt directors at the Llangewydd Arms in Wales – one of 120 Marston's sites to recieve fully-funded solar installations - Credit: Two Blues Solar
Two Blues Solar and Nuvolt directors at the Llangewydd Arms in Wales – one of 120 Marston's sites to recieve fully-funded solar installations - Credit: Two Blues Solar

Atrato Onsite Energy to finance multi-million-pound pub rooftop solar rollout

Marston's has partnered with Two Blues Solar and installer Nuvolt to deploy solar panels at 120 community pubs over the next year as part of a £5.4m rollout. The project is to be fully financed by Atrato...

Stuart Stone
