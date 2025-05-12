Marston's inks £5.4m deal to install solar panels on 120 pub rooftops

Atrato Onsite Energy to finance multi-million-pound pub rooftop solar rollout
Marston's has partnered with Two Blues Solar and installer Nuvolt to deploy solar panels at 120 community pubs over the next year as part of a £5.4m rollout. The project is to be fully financed by Atrato...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis