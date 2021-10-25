What Juliet did next: Good Energy founder launches on-site renewable energy investment trust

Juliet Davenport stepped down as Good Energy's CEO in May
Atrato Onsite Energy is aiming to become the first London-listed company with an all female board after it floats next month

Six months after stepping down as CEO of Good Energy, Juliet Davenport has unveiled her next venture. Today it was revealed that the green entrenpreneur is launching an investment trust geared towards funding on-site clean energy generation at retail stores, factories, and industrial units.

Atrato Onsite Energy, which plans to invest primarily in solar systems on industrial and commercial buildings, is aiming to raise £150m when it floats on the London Stock Exchange next month, it said.

Davenport, who stepped down as CEO of Good Energy in May after two decades at its helm, said the trust would play a "leading role in providing new green power capacity" as demand for on-site generation accelerated over the coming years in support of companies' climate goals.

The firm, part of UK London investment group Atrato Partners, claims to have identified a £300m pipeline of potential acquisitions, £50m of which it said it had "under exclusivity".

Atrato Onsite Energy boasts an all-female board, with Davenport set to be joined at the top level by the head of its audit committee, Marlene Wood, and non-executive director Faye Goss. Atrato claimed that it is the first all-female board company to IPO, or to be listed, on the London Stock Exchange - and possibly worldwide.

"The UK's binding net zero emissions target in 2050 and the resulting future demand for green energy means that additional generation from low carbon sources such as rooftop solar is growing," Davenport said. "The company will play a leading role in providing new green power capacity, delivering businesses a dedicated clean energy supply at a low fixed cost. The Atrato team have a proven track record in renewable energy investments and building infrastructure, which is why I'm very excited to be part of this compelling project as chair."

The company confirmed it plans to commercialise behind-the-meter solar generation systems by brokering long-term, indexed power purchase agreements (PPAs) with the occupiers of the properties where the assets would be installed. It stressed that ramping up on-site generation at commercial properties would deliver a host of benefits to businesses and the wider economy, from reducing firms' carbon footprint and bringing down energy bills to bolstering energy security and reducing pressure on the electricity grid.

Davenport added the company, which is aiming to publish a prospectus on or around 1 November and to close the IPO by the end of the month, was aiming to receive the London Stock Exchange's 'Green Economy Mark' in recognition that the fund would make "a material contribution to the global green economy".

Gurpreet Gujral, managing director of Atrato, confirmed the company planned to deploy the net proceeds of the IPO within 12 months, stressing that onsite energy generation assets had a "number of unique and attractive features" for companies and investors.

"These include allowing corporates to directly reduce their carbon footprint whilst reducing their energy bills," he said. "They can also provide investors with a stable income stream with limited exposure to the wholesale energy market."

