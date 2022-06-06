Diageo brews up plans for Fife solar farm

Drinks giant begins work on major new solar energy project at packaging plant in Scotland
Drinks giant Diageo has started work on a major new solar energy project at one of its largest facilities in Scotland, the company announced today. The 9,000 panel solar farm is set to generate around...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial