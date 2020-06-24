asda
'Test and learn': Asda announces plan for sustainable store to trial refillable solutions
Refill stations, recycling points, and a 'naked florist' are all to be trialled at a Leeds store
Asda to make plastic packaging a rare sight for its steak range
Cardboard trays trialed on one steak cut is to be rolled out to entire range from mid-December
Asda fast tracks efforts to tackle single-use plastic
Retail giant pulls forward goal to include 30 per cent recycled content in its plastic packaging by five years
ASDA trials pioneering plant-based food coating to slash waste
Apeel claims its invisible, plant-based coating can treble the shelf life of fruit and vegetables
Asda trials pop up second-hand clothes store
Supermarket announces intention to help customers find homes for unwanted clothes, with the proceeds of sales going to cancer charities
Plastics wrap: Asda, Tesco, and Pret accelerate shift away from single-use plastics
Asda's George clothing label to only use polyester from recycled materials by 2025, as Tesco launches plastic-free veg trial and Pret rolls our water refill points
UK supermarkets selling 59 billion single use plastic items a year, research reveals
Greenpeace and Environmental Investigation Agency accuse supermarkets of acting too slowly to eradicate single use plastics
ASDA promises switch to 100 per cent sustainable soy
Supermarket giant follows rivals in releasing new strategy designed to eliminate risk of deforestation from own-brand soy supply chain
ASDA joins plastic waste drive with raft of pledges
Supermarket chain sets out plans to reduce amount of plastic in its own-brand packaging by 10 per cent this year, among several other pledges