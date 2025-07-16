UK supermarkets team up to boost reusable packaging in-store and online

clock • 3 min read
Credit: Asda
Image:

Credit: Asda

New initiative from WRAP and leading retailers aims to encourage collaboration to create a more standardised approach to reusable packaging services

Nine leading UK supermarkets, including Asda, Sainsbury's, Tesco and Waitrose, have issued a joint Statement of Intent setting out plans to jointly explore how to reduce plastic waste and single-use packaging...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Innovatium secures £3m investment in liquid air battery technology

Tata Steel UK breaks ground on £1.25bn electric arc furnace

More on Recycling

Wales moves to re-align Deposit Return Scheme with UK-wide plans
Waste

Wales moves to re-align Deposit Return Scheme with UK-wide plans

Welsh government to accelerate implementation of recycling scheme for drinks containers to 'maximise interoperability' and align with UK 2027 launch date

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 11 July 2025 • 4 min read
Veolia announces £70m investment in flagship plastic recycling facility
Recycling

Veolia announces £70m investment in flagship plastic recycling facility

Project to turn disused industrial facility in Shropshire into state-of-the-art closed loop recycling plant capable of processing 80,000 tonnes of plastic a year

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 10 July 2025 • 2 min read
Study: 'Ick factor' hindering development of circular economy
Waste

Study: 'Ick factor' hindering development of circular economy

Survey reveals nearly half of consumers are worried about hygiene when considering second-hand items, creating a 'significant psychological barrier' that is blocking the adoption of more circular practices worldwide

Amber Rolt
clock 08 July 2025 • 4 min read