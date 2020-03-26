artificial intelligence
Inefficiency of UK offices fuelling climate change and driving up costs, report finds
Energy waste remains widespread, despite the availability of established solutions that can cut costs and emissions, new report from Green Alliance finds
BP Ventures sets sights on Chinese energy management AI market with $3.6m investment
BP inks deal with R&B as oil giant continues to beef up its presence in the fast expanding energy management market
'AI Captain': Stena Line reveals it has trimmed carbon emissions thanks to smart software
AI tech reduces fuel consumption by identifying the best routes for ferries, company reveals
Food waste fighting firm Winnow closes investment round
Series B round represents firm's biggest fund raise so far, with IKEA parent group Ingka Group named lead investors
IBM traces passage of the Mayflower with self-guided ship
Project will collect data on wildlife and ocean plastics, as well as test the potential for unmanned vessels to cut cost and emissions from research voyages
BP invests in AI building energy tech start-up Grid Edge
Innovation investment arm of energy giant BP snaps up stake in technology developer that aims to allow buildings to be used 'like a giant battery'
AI for Climate
It is not enough for the UK to be a leader in Artificial Intelligence, we should be a leader in green tech deployment, argues Susanne Baker from TechUK
Essential AI: Top business groups call for creation of International Centre for AI, Energy and Climate
Leading trade bodies, clean tech start-ups, and green campaigners join forces to put forward proposal for a new AI-focused research centre
Baffled by bins? Students design AI rubbish sorting assistant to boost recycling quality
A zoo near Winchester is trialing a recycling solution that scans rubbish and tells visitors what bin to put it in
Smart grid comes to life with AI-powered solar forecasts
National Grid has teamed up with the Alan Turing Institute to use machine learning to more accurately predict generation levels from wind and solar technology
From AI to roaming cows: Government awards £22m funding for green farming schemes
First tranche of cash from £90m farming innovation fund focuses on smart technologies that can cut waste and improve yields
Google and Carbon Tracker to use AI to track emissions from world's power plants
A $1.7m Google grant will see satellite imagery used to track emissions from the world's largest power plants
Artificial Intelligence is coming for our energy system
If machine learning is going to be at the heart of the energy system, what goals should it pursue - and who should decide those? Faraday Grid's Matthew Williams investigates
Google and DeepMind deploy AI to predict wind energy output
Artificial intelligence specialists reveal project is using machine learning algorithms to predict how productive wind farms will be
Outsmarting waste: Does AI hold the key to a circular economy?
New paper from Ellen MacArthur Foundation and Google suggests AI could save billions of dollars across the food and consumer electronics industries
We must ensure that AI delivers a greener, fairer world
Artificial intelligence is happening, and it demands an intelligent, climate smart, response, argues Green Party's Molly Scott Cato
PwC: Concern over climate change threat surges among CEOs
Annual poll finds 31 per cent of CEOs now 'extremely concerned' about threat to growth from environmental damage, as separate report examines AI's role in tackling green challenges
AI start-up PowerScout launches Facebook chatbot for solar installations
The PowerScout chatbot can instantly assess a home's roof and calculate how much the owner could save by installing solar systems
Government announces £84m robotics and smart energy innovation funding
Four new research hubs to develop robotics for nuclear and offshore wind will be set up alongside a new £16m fund for smart energy systems innovation
Open Energi unveils AI-enabled demand response platform
Demand response provider launches Dynamic Demand 2.0 platform to connect, aggregate and optimise assets such as battery storage, EVs and onsite renewables
McKinsey: Smart technology could deliver peak oil, coal and iron ore before 2035
New report suggests rapid advances in data analytics and artificial intelligence could dramatically reshape energy and industrial sectors and save global economy up to $1.6tr