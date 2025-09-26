Can the UK manage both the cost and carbon from its push for AI growth?

Stuart Stone
clock • 8 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

The UK could power data centres 43 per cent more cheaply with renewables than nuclear, according to a new analysis that argues offshore wind microgrids could power AI growth

The UK currently hosts more than 500 data centres - the third highest of any nation globally - with at least nine more in development and a wave of further projects mooted, as tech companies look to get...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

'Sustainability cannot backtrack': Almost four-in-five UK citizens back rules to ensure companies act sustainably

'ReMade in Britain': John Lewis unveils knitwear collection spun from reclaimed wool

More on Technology

Can the UK manage both the cost and carbon from its push for AI growth?
Technology

Can the UK manage both the cost and carbon from its push for AI growth?

The UK could power data centres 43 per cent more cheaply with renewables than nuclear, according to a new analysis that argues offshore wind microgrids could power AI growth

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 26 September 2025 • 8 min read
Amazon co-founds research centre to develop sustainable water practices for AI infrastructure
Technology

Amazon co-founds research centre to develop sustainable water practices for AI infrastructure

New centre of excellence brings together water utilities, technology companies, and researchers to solve critical water challenges associated with AI and data centres

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 25 September 2025 • 3 min read
How Concrete4Change is mixing carbon captured from cement production into new building materials
Technology

How Concrete4Change is mixing carbon captured from cement production into new building materials

Professor Sid Pourfalah at Concrete4Change reflects on carbon capture innovation, recruitment challenges, and the realities of navigating a 'conservative' sector

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 24 September 2025 • 5 min read