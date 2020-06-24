alternative protein
Meat giant Tyson Foods launches 'sustainable protein' coalition
Coalition includes leaders from “all forms of protein” will meet to discuss ways to increase global protein supply
Thai seafood giant invests in insect protein innovator Flying Spark
Insects could play a key role in making humanity's diet more sustainable, according to experts
Are cows the new coal?
Two major studies reveal lack of action by the food industry on shifting to more sustainable business models, exposing them and their investors to financial and reputational risks