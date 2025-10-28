Study: Food giants failing to grasp 'significant market growth opportunity' of plant based proteins

Research from investor-backed FAIRR Initiative highlights growth opportunities and supply chain resilience of alternative proteins
Global investors managing more than $11.5tr in assets have called on major food companies around the world to plough more investment into plant-based proteins to order boost supply chain resilience, mitigate...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis