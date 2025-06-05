How the €250,000 lab-grown burger cut costs by more than 99.99 per cent

Mosa Meat reveals that it hopes to deliver its cultivated meat burgers in selected restaurants from next year
Remember the €250,000 lab-grown burger? Unveiled by Dutch start-up Mosa Meat back in 2013 with backing from Google's Sergey Brin, the burger sparked headlines around the globe, providing evidence of both...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis