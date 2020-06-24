Aldersgate Group
Cream of UK green business talent appointed to assist UK citizens' Climate Assembly
19-strong panel of climate, energy and green business experts will support citizens' assembly on climate action which meets at end of January
From idea-stealing to systems-thinking: The many paths to net zero
Parties may all now agree UK must hit net zero emissions by mid-century, but disagree on how to get there. BusinessGreen reports from last night's debate hosted by the Aldersgate Group, where party representatives thrashed it out
Climate risk reporting: An essential tool for a net zero and resilient economy
Introducing mandatory climate risk disclosure for businesses and investors is an essential part of achieving net zero emissions argues Nick Molho, executive director of the Aldersgate Group
The frequency of the unthinkable
Environment Agency chair Emma Howard Boyd's speech this week to the Aldersgate Group - in full
No net zero without mandatory climate risk disclosure, warns Aldersgate Group
Business body calls on government to draw up rules requiring climate disclosures from businesses and investors from the early 2020s
Aldersgate Group launches 'manifesto' for rapid decarbonisation
Green business group publishes plan for the new government centred on renewable energy, grid flexibility, transport decarbonisation, and innovation
How can the UK harness technology for the greener good?
Reaching net zero emissions requires technologies we already know exist, so what's stopping the UK from scaling them?
Reports: PM to legally commit UK to net zero by 2050 before leaving office
Theresa May will push back against cost warnings and bring in net zero emissions goal before her successor takes over in Downing Street, reports suggest
'The science shows that you're wrong': Will British businesses challenge Trump over their climate fears?
The US President will meet with Theresa May and businesses in the UK this week - but will they really be bold enough to raise their concerns about US climate policy?
Net zero by 2050: What next for green businesses?
If the UK does adopt a 2050 net zero target in the coming months, companies will need to start planning today for what their business will look in 30 years' time
Underneath the bonnet of a net zero business boost
A net zero target would present an unparalleled opportunity for UK green business - provided government matches it with bolder policy making
Turning net zero into a major business opportunity
Delivering a net zero emissions target could provide significant industrial growth opportunities for UK businesses as long as it is supported by a bold innovation and market creation policy agenda, argues Nick Molho from the Aldersgate Group
From road pricing to rail freight: Why slashing transport emissions is not as simple as going electric
New Aldersgate Group report warns 'whole system approach' that integrates action on road, rail and public transport will be necessary to cut setcor's carbon impact
Beyond Brexit: Trade, standards, and 'environmental advancement'
The UK's external trade arrangements after Brexit must be such that they secure the UK's environmental standards and allow them to tighten over time argues Nick Molho at the Aldersgate Group
'Environmental regulations make good business sense': Corporates wade into Environment Bill row
Leading businesses urge government to deliver ambitious Environment Bill in response to reports Treasury wants to water down crucial legislation
'Urgent imperative': Businesses set out blueprint for moving EV rollout into the fast lane
Aldersgate Group, Energy UK, WWF, and a raft of key businesses call on the government to back its EV ambitions with detailed policy action
Fix green power investment climate to drive down industrial power prices, government told
New analysis from University College London argues better investment conditions for onshore wind and solar and more co-ordinated electricity strategy will cut power costs for businesses
Government to launch Green Business Council
25 Year Plan for Nature proposes business-led environment council, alongside new rules for green infrastructure
It's not 'red tape': Regulation drives better, greener business, study finds
Well-design environmental regulations can boost business investment in innovation and skills, improve products and infrastructure, and increase competitiveness, analysis suggests
More than red tape: Environmental regulations can drive growth
Often portrayed as a barrier to growth, well-designed environmental regulations can in fact result in a range of positive economic outcomes, argues The Aldersgate Group's Nick Molho
To be a 'leader in new industries', the UK needs a strong low carbon agenda
To deliver the vision laid out in the Queen's Speech, government must deliver ambitious policies on climate change and the environment and take a pragmatic approach to Brexit, argues Nick Molho
Uncertainty or opportunity? What the shock election result means for the green economy
The Conservatives remain the biggest party in Parliament but have no overall majority - a result with potentially significant ramifications for Brexit, industrial strategy and climate action
Green businesses step up calls for post-election climate action
Aldersgate Group publishes manifesto report urging next government to deliver the ambitious policy framework businesses need to step up green investment
A competitive economy needs an ambitious low carbon policy
Nick Molho argues the new government will need an ambitious and stable low carbon policy to bolster UK competitiveness and deliver export opportunities