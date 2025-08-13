Diverging circles: How Brexit is threatening to undermine the UK's circular economy ambitions

New report warns the EU and UK approaches to delivering a circular economy are fast-diverging, leaving businesses facing complex rules and rising costs
Few areas of environmental policy are more challenging than the circular economy. Global emissions may still be rising, but climate action is a priority for governments all around the world and clean technologies...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis