Diverging circles: How Brexit is threatening to undermine the UK's circular economy ambitions

James Murray
clock • 9 min read
Credit: Lidl
Image:

Credit: Lidl

New report warns the EU and UK approaches to delivering a circular economy are fast-diverging, leaving businesses facing complex rules and rising costs

Few areas of environmental policy are more challenging than the circular economy. Global emissions may still be rising, but climate action is a priority for governments all around the world and clean technologies...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

COP30: We Mean Business Coalition urges corporates to show up in Belém

Subsidence insurance claims top £150m in first half of 2025

More on Recycling

Electronic waste fees extended to online platforms
Recycling

Electronic waste fees extended to online platforms

Defra confirms rules requiring online platforms and marketplaces to contribute to the cost of processing e-waste have come into effect

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 August 2025 • 3 min read
Schuh displays its sustainability drive through recycled shoe stands
Recycling

Schuh displays its sustainability drive through recycled shoe stands

Acrylic from shoe stands transformed into 'completely new display product', saving carbon emissions in the process

Amber Rolt
clock 08 August 2025 • 2 min read
Iceland launches national food waste reduction initiative
Recycling

Iceland launches national food waste reduction initiative

Frozen food retailer teams up with Olio and Gander for a new initiative that aims to help millions of UK shoppers cut food waste

Amber Rolt
clock 08 August 2025 • 2 min read