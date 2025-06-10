The government must address electricity prices to lower bills and boost competitiveness

There is no silver bullet for solving Britain's high electricity prices - rather, an effective package of measures across strategies is needed to shift to a clean energy system, writes the Aldersgate Group's Marie-Laure Hicks
UK industrial energy prices are high, and critically, much higher than in other countries, such as key competitors France, Germany and the USA. For businesses, especially those for which energy costs represent...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis