Agriculture Bill
Less meat, more trees: UK climate advisors urge overhaul of 'unsustainable' farmland management
Committee on Climate Change tells ministers radical change in how land is managed across UK required reach net zero emissions
Deteriorating environment risks becoming 'drag' on economy, UK advisors warn
Natural Capital Committee gives scathing assessment of UK progress on environmental goals and calls for stronger green governance after Brexit
Agriculture Bill: Government targets 'balance between food production and environment'
Defra to table updated Agriculture Bill in Parliament today, promising radical overhaul of 'bureaucratic' EU farming subsidies
Government to 'stand firm' on green standards as it rules out US chlorinated chicken imports
Environment Secretary Theresa Villiers issues firm promise UK will not chicken-out of EU food and environmental standards in US trade deal talks
Theresa Villiers: 'Updated' Agriculture Bill will return to Parliament this month
Government hopes Bill will be passed by the Spring, paving the way for payments under new subsidy scheme that prioritises environmental action to be delivered in 2021
Detail not delay: Six things green businesses want from the Environment Bill
The government is preparing to publish its long-awaited Environment Bill - and its contents will be crucial to post-Brexit green governance
Queen's Speech: Government promises to tackle plastics, air quality, and habitat damage in landmark Environment Bill
Long-awaited legislation expected to be published shortly, as government puts environment and climate change concerns centre stage in Queen's Speech
It's time for government to set a new environmental baseline
Regardless of the political chaos, the government must be clear on its legislative agenda for a green Brexit, argues Green Alliance's Ruth Chambers
National Farmers' Union unveils vision for net zero emissions by 2040
Farming trade body sets out aims for habitat restoration, energy crops, meat productivity and government policy support
Agriculture Bill becomes latest casualty of Brexit chaos
A bill to introduce payments for environmental improvements by farmers fails to win time in Parliament to pass into law
Boris Johnson to take up net zero challenge as new UK Prime Minister
Former Foreign Secretary will be under pressure to deliver a raft of net zero and green Brexit policies in the coming weeks
Gove argues 'fourth agricultural revolution' can help slash environmental impacts
Environment Secretary warns of turbulence from 'no deal' Brexit, but predicts that embracing new technology and subsidy reform can ensure a greener and more productive future for UK farming
This autumn is going to see a bumper harvest of green legislation
As party conference season draws to a close and politicians resume their Westminster activities, Ruth Chambers takes a look at what could be a bumper autumn for environmental legislation