Brexit food fears ease as government pledges to give trade watchdog more teeth

Government pledges to give Trade and Agriculture Commission ability to scrutinise post-Brexit trade deals, but campaigns warn amendment to legislation falls short of formally banning products such as chlorinated chicken from the UK

The government has finally taken steps that could block chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef from British supermarket shelves, in a victory for farmers, environmentalists, and animal welfare campaigners that delivers a blow to US hopes that UK animal welfare standards might be lowered as part of a future trade deal.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss and Environment Minister George Eustice announced yesterday that they will table an amendment to the Agriculture Bill that gives the new post-Brexit commerce watchdog, the Trade and Agriculture Commission (TAC), more powers to prevent trade deals that could water down UK food standards.

Under the new rules, the TAC - which includes representatives from the National Farmers Union (NFU) and the Food and Drinks Confederation - will be made properly independent, granted permanent status, and given the power to scrutinise each proposed trade deal for its impact on environmental, welfare, and food standards, the government said.

NFU President Minette Batters hailed the government's plan to put the TAC on a statutory footing, noting the move would be "hugely welcomed" by UK farmers. "This demonstrates the government's commitment to not only safeguarding our standards of production in future trade deals but demonstrates an ambition to be global leaders in animal welfare and environmental protection," she said.

The British Veterinary Association has also welcomed the government's concession, which it said ackowledged "the strength of feeling on the issue of protecting UK animal health and welfare standards in future trade deals".

The move marks a major policy reversal from the government, which just three weeks ago denied MPs a vote on giving the TAC such powers and has faced repeated criticism from the public, farmers, environmentalists, and celebrities for failing to legislate to ensure UK food, welfare, and environmental standards will be imposed on all post-Brexit food imports.

On Saturday night, farmers' union The Landworkers Alliance laid out 1,000 carved pumpkins in an SOS shape on Parliament Square, in a Halloween-themed protest against Conservative MPs' decision to vote down an amendment to the Agriculture Bill that would have given increased powers to the TAC.

However, Liz Truss yesterday insisted that the enhanced watchdog body would put British farming "at the heart" of the UK's post-Brexit trade agenda and would ensure that the interests of farmers and consumers were "promoted and advanced".

"I will never sign up to anything that threatens their ability to compete, or that undermines their high standards," she said.

Under the terms of the amendment, the TAC will produce an independent report on each new free trade agreement chalked up by the government that examines the deal's impact on animal welfare, agriculture and environmental standards. The comission's recommendations on whether to accept or reject the deal would then be presented to Parliament at the start of the 21-day scrutiny period.

Writing in the Mail on Sunday yesterday, Truss and Eustice emphasised the government would not allow meat products with lower food standards to be sold once the UK becomes an independent trading nation, and argued the forthcoming break with EU law would help the UK advocate more strongly for high agricultural standards.

"We will be making the case worldwide for improved animal welfare standards - an opportunity denied as part of the European Union," they wrote. "Chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef are already banned in the UK and we will not negotiate to remove that ban in a trade deal."

However, some campaigners have warned the new amendments to the Agricuture Bill, while welcome, fall short of formally banning the import of chlorinated chicken and other products that many fear will significantly dilute British food standards.

David Henig, director of the UK Trade Policy Project, said the government's decision to grant the watchdog independence was a "small step forward".

"[But it is] still the case that Parliament doesn't get a vote on trade agreements, only the ability to delay them, and a report from a body whose membership is selected in an unclear manner may or may not turn out to be robust," he posted on Twitter. "Hence why this is a small step... Where we need to get to is the UK having clear policies relating to food and trade, proper parliamentary scrutiny from mandate to final deal, and stakeholder body members appointed transparently. Work to do on all three."