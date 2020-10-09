'Very concerning': Crunch time for 'green Brexit' as trade deal deadline looms
Reports may have suggested that the UK and EU have reached agreement on incorporating the Paris Agreement into any trade deal, but with just 12 weeks to go until the Brexit transition period ends huge uncertainties and risks remain for the green economy
It is testament to the sort of year 2020 has been that, despite four years of wrangling over an issue that has dominated national discourse and with the UK now standing on the precipice of one of the most...
Global Briefing: Biden mulls plan for US 'Climate Tzar'
From Dutch green ammonia to rows over South Korean coal, BusinessGreen rounds up all the green business headlines from around the world this week
Net Zero Skills Summit: Last chance to register
Anyone interested in getting a green job or recruiting a green workforce should register now for the UK's first Net Zero Skills Summit, which takes place on Monday morning
HSBC pledges to reach net zero financed emissions by mid-century
But bank's commitment to decarbonising its financing by mid-century, on top of its supply chain and operations by 2030, is slammed by campaigners as "empty" and an "attempt to buy time" due to its failure to commit to divest from coal and oil and gas...