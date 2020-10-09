'Very concerning': Crunch time for 'green Brexit' as trade deal deadline looms

The PM Boris Johnson has said progress on a deal must be reached by 15 October or the UK could walk away from talks
The PM Boris Johnson has said progress on a deal must be reached by 15 October or the UK could walk away from talks
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Reports may have suggested that the UK and EU have reached agreement on incorporating the Paris Agreement into any trade deal, but with just 12 weeks to go until the Brexit transition period ends huge uncertainties and risks remain for the green economy

It is testament to the sort of year 2020 has been that, despite four years of wrangling over an issue that has dominated national discourse and with the UK now standing on the precipice of one of the most...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news