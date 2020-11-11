'Public money for public goods': Agriculture Bill becomes law

Landmark legislation passes into law, but concerns remain over how new Environmental Land Management System will be enacted

The government has today celebrated the passage into law of its Agriculture Bill, providing the legal framework for its post-Brexit plan to reform subsidies to ensure farmers and landowners only receive public money in return for delivering public goods.

The government said the Act would provide a boost to the farming industry after years of "inefficient and overly bureaucratic policy dictated to farmers by the EU".

Specifically, the Bill will enable the replacement of the subsidy regime provided through the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) with a new Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme, whereby farmers and land managers in England will no longer be paid based on the amount of land they own and will instead be rewarded for delivering public goods, such as "better air and water quality, thriving wildlife, soil health, or measures to reduce flooding and tackle the effects of climate change".

From next year the government will launch a seven year transition period to phase in the new ELM scheme, which will see payments calculated based on the extent to which landowners deliver approved public goods.

"Our landmark Agriculture Act will transform the way we support farmers," said Environment Secretary George Eustice. "The funds released as a result of the phasing out of the legacy Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) will be re-invested into a roll out of our future farming policy, which will be centred around support aimed at incentivising sustainable farming practices, creating habitats for nature recovery and supporting the establishment of new woodland and other ecosystem services to help tackle challenges like climate change."

He added that the Act would also allow the government to support farmers in "reducing their costs and improving their profitability, to help those who want to retire or leave the industry to do so with dignity, and to create new opportunities and support for new entrants coming in to the industry".

The legislation also requires to report to Parliament every three years on the level of UK food security, with the first report due to be published at the end of next year. The government said it would analysis of the impacts on food supply of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as a wide range of themes including global availability of food, food safety and consumer confidence.

The government's planned reforms to agricultural subsidies have been broadly welcomed by farming and environmental groups, who have argued the changes should incentivise farmers to deliver significant improvements in UK biodiversity, climate resilience, and carbon sinks.

NFU President Minette Batters said that "as the first domestic legislation covering agriculture for over 70 years, this really is a landmark moment for our food and farming industry". She added that the Act would "set how we farm in this country for generations to come" and praised the government for introducing new measures into the bill to address food security concerns.

However, there have also been growing concerns at the government's failure to clarify precisely how the new ELM scheme will work, especially given the UK will formally leave the CAP within weeks.

The government today confirmed more details on the ELM scheme and transition period would be announced in late November.

Green groups have recently voiced concerns that the plans to ensure public money is paid in return for public goods could be diluted by the introduction of a new Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) as part of the ELM, which some observers fear would result in farms being awarded subsidies for making negligible environmental improvements.

Farming groups have also called for more clarity and the NFU's Batters today stressed that "the introduction of this Act does not mean the issue of domestic agricultural policy is solved forever".

The government has maintained that its commitment to the principle of "public money for public goods" remains intact and today stressed that the new system would "provide a powerful vehicle for achieving the goals of the government's 25 Year Environment Plan and our commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050".

However, the passage of the Bill comes on the same day as the National Audit Office released a scathing report accusing the government of failing to deliver a clear plan for ensuring the targets set out in its 25Year Environment Plan are met.