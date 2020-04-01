Time to muck in: Soils must take centre-stage in farming policy, study argues
Royal Society study author argues people 'should be as appalled' by badly managed soils as deforestation
Growing evidence of the myriad benefits well-maintained soils can deliver by combating climate change, alleviating flooding, boosting crop yields, and supporting biodiversity, has been highlighted in a...
Coronavirus: Scottish government delays publication of beefed up Climate Change Plan
Committee on Climate Change chief describes postponement as 'entirely reasonable in the present circumstances'
SDG16: Six top tips for delivering peace, justice, and strong institutions
Many businesses will conclude that SDG16 is mainly the preserve of governments, but there are tangible steps companies can take to help deliver on its crucial targets
Coronavirus headwinds: Wind sector forecasts slide but record year still expected
BloombergNEF downgrades its 2020 growth forecasts for global wind power capacity as pandemic disrupts supply chains