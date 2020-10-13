Government again rejects pleas for green safeguards in Agriculture Bill

There are fears a future US trade deal could allow imports of so-called chlorinated chicken to the UK
There are fears a future US trade deal could allow imports of so-called chlorinated chicken to the UK
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Farmers, opposition MPs and environmental campaigners accuse government of broken promises after failing to back UK food and environmental standards in farming legislation

Attempts to shore-up safeguards for UK food and environmental standards after Brexit have been rejected by MPs, after the government last night ignored pleas from some of its own backbenchers to back several...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news