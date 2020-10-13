Government again rejects pleas for green safeguards in Agriculture Bill
Farmers, opposition MPs and environmental campaigners accuse government of broken promises after failing to back UK food and environmental standards in farming legislation
Attempts to shore-up safeguards for UK food and environmental standards after Brexit have been rejected by MPs, after the government last night ignored pleas from some of its own backbenchers to back several...
Report: Climate risk increases cost of sovereign borrowing
New research highlights relationship between climate risk and sovereign risk, and outlines steps governments can take to avoid 'ever-worsening' spiral of climate vulnerability and unsustainable debt burdens
Claire O'Neill joins Ikigai Capital to support net zero consultancy push
Former energy and clean growth minister joins board of green investment consultancy
'Covid-19 has made risk everybody's business': Agencies urge world leaders to beef up extreme weather warning systems
UN-backed report calls on policymakers to dramatically increase funding for early warning systems that can boost nations' resilience to extreme weather events in response to rising threat from extreme storms, droughts, floods, and wildfires