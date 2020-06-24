ADE
Let's get Net Zero done
We need to get better at explaining why net zero will be good for people's living standards, explains the ADE's Joanne Wade
Could the Energy White Paper be a step backwards for Net Zero?
BEIS has had very little time to fully consider the implications of a net zero target in its forthcoming energy white paper, argues Tim Rotheray
The future is local: New report argues distributed generation essential to net zero goal
New study sets out how an array of onsite generation and energy management technologies can drive the deep decarbonisation of homes and business
Do energy users hold the key to a net zero future?
To mark the publication of a major new report on the future of the UK energy system, ADE's Tim Rotheray argues a more user-led energy market could prove critical to the success of the net zero transition
'Sleeping potential': Industry urged to embrace flexible grid cost savings
New study suggests businesses could cut their energy bills by up to 10 per cent by embracing demand response services
Why government must de-risk investment in heat networks
Heat networks are the best kept secret in the energy industry, argues ADE's Tim Rotheray
'Regulate our industry', heat network developers urge government
Regulatory framework for heat networks would improve customer experience, drive down prices and cut investment risk, industry report concludes
Ofgem confirms 93 per cent cut in local power generator payments
Experts warn of blow to decentralised renewable energy projects - and diesel generators - as regulator confirms it will cut embedded payments from around £47/kW to between £3-7/kW
Business energy 'turn-down' schemes secure 312MW in National Grid auction
Transitional Arrangement auction, restricted to Demand Side Response schemes, could see businesses earn £14m while cutting carbon emissions this winter
Local power generators braced for 95 per cent cut in embedded payments
Industry bodies slam Ofgem plans to reduce payments to embedded generators for producing peak time power
Will government's regulatory shake-up really help deliver a smart, flexible electricity grid?
Change in governance structure aims to boost flexible grid system and combat perceived conflicts of interest in National Grid
Ofgem dismisses call for detailed 'embedded benefit' payments review
Watchdog reiterates view that swift reform of charging arrangements is best for consumers, despite concerns from small energy generators