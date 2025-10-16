Autumn Budget: Chancellor urged to tackle 'perfect storm' of high energy prices and grid connection delays

Coalition calls for clearer 'price signal' to unlock billions of pounds in private investment, secure hundreds of thousands of jobs, and 'fast track' industrial decarbonisation
A coalition of businesses and trade bodies led by the Association for Decentralised Energy (ADE) has urged the Chancellor to address the "perfect storm" of high electricity prices and grid connection delays...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis