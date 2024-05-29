Energy efficiency - in the fairest and cheapest way possible

clock • 3 min read

Banks are investing in energy efficiency right now - UK building policy needs to catch up, writes the ADE's Chris Friedler

Imagine logging in online to pay your energy bill, and a notification pops up on your dashboard. 'Would you like a free upgrade to your home that will cut your energy bills, keep you warmer, more comfortable,...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
  • Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
  • > Exclusive in-depth case studies
  • > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
  • Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month

Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial.

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

'Foundation stones of a new industrial policy': EU Net Zero Industry Act passes final legislative hurdle

28 May 2024 • 5 min read
02

Plans to decarbonise grid hampered by connection delays and market uncertainty, MPs warn

27 May 2024 • 5 min read
03

Analysis: China's CO2 emissions 'could have peaked in 2023'

28 May 2024 • 3 min read
04

Construction businesses and universities should team up on green innovation

28 May 2024 • 3 min read
05

Can e-bikes decarbonise the daily commute?

28 May 2024 • 10 min read

More on Efficiency

ScottishPower launch 'first ever' heat pump prescription project
Efficiency

ScottishPower launch 'first ever' heat pump prescription project

Energy giant partners with local NHS and Energy Systems Catapult to prescribe insulation and heat pumps to vulnerable customers living in homes with poor energy efficiency ratings

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 09 May 2024 • 4 min read
'It's a big puzzle': How Chivas Brothers is distilling a bespoke approach to carbon neutral whisky
Efficiency

'It's a big puzzle': How Chivas Brothers is distilling a bespoke approach to carbon neutral whisky

Sandrine Ricard reflects on the first five years of Pernod Ricard's ESG roadmap and reveals the key takeaways from Chivas Brothers' rollout of heat recovery tech across its Scottish sites

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 May 2024 • 11 min read
'Energy patriots': New analysis shows greenest homes can more than halve energy imports
Efficiency

'Energy patriots': New analysis shows greenest homes can more than halve energy imports

Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit calculates homes with heat pumps, insulation, and EVs use less than half the imported energy of households reliant on fossil fuels

James Murray
James Murray
clock 15 April 2024 • 4 min read