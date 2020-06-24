A Plastic Planet
Morrisons to phase out hard-to-recycle black plastic
Eliminating black plastic from own-brand goods should result in 4,000 tones of plastic becoming easier to recycle, the firm said
SOHO House and A Plastic Planet partner in new bid to slash plastic waste
SOHO House has become one of the first firms to join a new campaign to slash plastic use in the luxury and hospitality sector
Morrisons trials plastic bottle return machines with offer of reward points or charity donation
Supermarket has introduced plastic bottle deposit return vending machines at two of its stores in North Yorkshire and Scotland
Mobile plastic-free supermarket opens in the Netherlands
A Plastic Planet launches 'Mobe-Aisle' lorry trailer selling food and drink products free from plastic packaging
Global action on plastic surges, but is change coming fast enough?
UN dedicates World Environment Day to global plastic fight, as environment chief Erik Solheim warns of a 'plastic calamity'