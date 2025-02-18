Co-founder of A Plastic Planet and the Plastic Health Council chats about her role in launching a new moulded fibre bottle company at Davos, and why she's encouraged by innovation in new bio-materials
Entrepreneur Sian Sutherland co-founded campaign group A Plastic Planet in 2017 after a varied career spanning advertising, Michelin Star restaurants, film production, skincare and brand creation design...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech development
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guide
- Access to our new BusinessGreen intelligence service, providing you with
- > Exclusive in-depth case studies
- > Policy briefings, white papers and reports on market trends that are shaping the direction of the net zero transition
- > Our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- > Online and interactive meetings with BusinessGreen’s editors to discuss the crucial stories and trends from the past month
Choose the membership package that's right for you and your organisation, via our 3 membership levels.