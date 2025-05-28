It is now seven years since Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet - yet the plastic crisis rages on

clock • 4 min read

We now know that people can have as much as seven grams of plastic in their brains - when is enough, enough, asks A Plastic Planet co-founder Sian Sutherland.

Seven years ago, Sir David Attenborough's Blue Planet television series on the BBC helped reveal the horrific reality of our plastic addiction. We watched sea turtles entangled in shopping bags and albatross...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Supply chain

Plant-Forward: Novotel to launch climate-friendly menus across 600 hotels
Supply chain

Plant-Forward: Novotel to launch climate-friendly menus across 600 hotels

Hospitality giant unveils latest phase of partnership with WWF to curb food-related emissions and support sustainable fisheries

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 May 2025 • 2 min read
'Diversification is the cornerstone of energy security': Can anyone catch China in the global critical minerals race?
Supply chain

'Diversification is the cornerstone of energy security': Can anyone catch China in the global critical minerals race?

International Energy Agency warns the global supply of key energy-related metals and minerals is becoming more, not less, concentrated

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 21 May 2025 • 9 min read
Organic farming: Growth surges in Scotland as slump continues in England and Wales
Supply chain

Organic farming: Growth surges in Scotland as slump continues in England and Wales

Uncertainty over policy and funding support for farmers in England and Wales scuppering organic farmland growth, warns Soil Association

Jane Thynne, Farmers Guardian
clock 20 May 2025 • 2 min read