Biodiversity Net Gain: Nature Impact snaps up 100-acre Kent site for habitat restoration

Michael Holder
clock • 2 min read
Credit: Triodos Bank UK
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Credit: Triodos Bank UK

Supported by Triodos Bank UK, the project is set to be funded in part through the sale of interpedently verified Biodiversity Net Gain credits

Nature Impact has acquired a 102-acre site in Kent where it plans to restore degraded farmland, ancient woodland and hedgerows into a permanent habitat protection area, supported in part through the sale...

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