UK Green Business Awards 2026: And the winner is...

Earlier tonight almost 700 people from across the UK's burgeoning green economy gathered in central London to celebrate this year's UK Green Business Awards.

Marking the mid-point of a record-breaking London Climate Action Week, the event showcased the many inspirational companies, projects, and individuals that were finalists at this year's awards. It also provided a unique opportunity for leaders from across the green economy to come together to mark another year of rapid progress and remarkable achievements, as they strive to build a net zero emission economy.

Thanks once again to all the judges, partners, and sponsors for this year's awards, including Accsys, Ecotricity Business, enfinium, Equans, KPMG, Osborne Clarke, Radley Yeldar, Reset Connect, SOCOTEC UK, and headline sponsor Fristads Workwear.

And congratulations to all the finalists, highly commended entries, and winners on the night.

Hospitality Firm of the Year

4C Group

Hotel operator 4C Group won over the judges thanks to a sustainability strategy that is embedded across the business and built into how it runs it hotels, measures performance, and finances assets. The approach has delivered visible evidence of how it is possible to tackle some of the highest impact areas across the hospitality sector, while still delivering strong commercial performance.

Highly Commended: Ohana Mua Staycations and Retreats

ESG Investor of the Year

Clean Growth Fund

In a highly competitive category, Clean Growth Fund edged it with the judges thanks to an impressive track record that has established the company at the forefront of the UK's sustainable investor community. The judges praised a hugely impactful year for the company that combined fresh investment in exciting clean tech start-ups with B Corp status and a rigorous ESG monitoring and reporting regime.

Highly Commended: Just Group

Early-Stage Investor of the Year

Cambridge Future Tech

In another close-run category, Cambridge Future Tech got the nod from the judges thanks to its targeted approach to working with early-stage innovators and commitment to turning high potential industrial science into viable commercial ventures. The judges praised the firm's impressive and growing portfolio and its focus on company creation that can help turn the UK's world leading science base into scalable businesses.

Highly Commended: Clean Growth Fund

Highly Commended: Windward Energy Limited

Consultancy of the Year

Buro Happold

The UK is home to some of the world's most impressive consultancies, as evidenced by the exceptional finalists in this category. In a close-run race, Buro Happold won out thanks to its pioneering work to slash emissions and advance sustainability across the built environment. The judges were particularly impressed by the company's comprehensive 'Net Zero Routemap' and its work across the green building community to advance nature positive practices.

Highly Commended: Ecologi

Highly Commended: Zero Carbon Company

Communications Agency of the Year

Seahorse Environmental

In one of our most closely contested categories, Seahorse Environmental edged it this year thanks to a flurry of campaigns that combined public impact, widespread media coverage, and effective engagement with policymakers. The judges praised multi-faceted campaigns to tackle water pollution, advance flexible grids, and clean up the UK's beaches, as well as the company's work to improve access and representation within the communication sector.

Highly Commended: Forster Communications

Highly Commended: Greenhouse Communications

Manufacturer of the Year

Fristads Workwear

In a category that provided further evidence of how the green manufacturing sector continues to go from strength to strength, Fristads Workwear won over the judges thanks to a comprehensive strategy that combines ambitious science-based emissions targets, innovative sustainable materials, and a full lifecycle environmental footprinting service to help customers slash their supply chain impacts.

Highly Commended: Aquarius Marine Coatings Ltd

Highly Commended: Interface

Supply Chain Project of the Year

Tilda - Redefining decarbonisation in the global rice supply chain

In a hugely impressive category, Tilda edged out the competition with a sweeping strategy that is delivering verified Scope 3 emissions reductions at scale, while slashing water use, curbing fertiliser demand, and bolstering climate resilience. The roll out and monitoring of pioneering sustainable farming techniques is also boosting yields and incomes for farmers across Northern India.

Highly Commended: ESS and MOD - Venison Project

Highly Commended: NHS England - 2027 NHS Net Zero Supplier Milestone Project

IT Project of the Year

Renewabl Track and Renewabl Trade - Hourly Clean Power Tracking and Procurement Project

There is so much inspiring work underway to harness the power of information technology to advance sustainability efforts, and in a close run category Renewabl got the nod from the judges with a project that combines cutting edge data technology with an innovative business model that brings much needed transparency and granularity to complex renewable energy markets.

Highly Commended: Google Cloud UK - Build Software Sustainably Initiative

Highly Commended: Sage - Sage Earth Carbon Accounting Integration into Sage Accounting

Low Carbon Industrial Project of the Year

Mission Zero Technologies - Project DRIVE: Direct Removal via Innovative Valorisation of Emissions

Industrial decarbonisation is critical to the net zero transition and our exceptional finalists are evidence of the UK's position as a world leader in transforming carbon intensive industries. In a highly competitive field, Mission Zero Technologies won over the judges with its pioneering direct air capture technology and commercial production of carbon-negative aggregates. The judges praised the combination of cutting-edge technologies that are enabling a more circular economy and turning new buildings into carbon sinks.

Highly Commended: National Grid Electricity Transmission - 3D-Printed Concrete Foundations

Recycling Project of the Year

CORPLEX - Closed-Loop Outdoor Advertising

In another highly competitive category, CORPLEX edged it with the judges thanks to a project that promises to slash the mountain of waste caused by outdoor printed signage. Its pioneering closed loop model has established a scalable approach for collecting and recycling outdoor advertising material that enabled greater re-use and delivered an 80 per cent reduction in emissions.

Highly Commended: Polytag and Ocado Retail - Ecotrace Programme

Highly Commended: Prevented Ocean Plastic - Food-safe Recycling Polypropylene Innovation

Transport Project of the Year

Brent Council x Zest - Delivering high-impact community EV charging at scale

Brent Council and Zest emerged victorious in one of our most closely contested categories, thanks to their collaborative approach to delivering a high-performing and high-utilisation community charging network. The judges were impressed by the effective delivery of an expanding and integrated network, which is helping to enable EV ownership for drivers without access to off-street parking, delivering over 80,000 charging sessions in 2025 alone.

Highly Commended: Octopus Electroverse - Octopus Fleet

Highly Commended: RAW Charging - National Trust EV Charging Network

Green Building Project of the Year

gs8 and Octopus Capital - Carpenter's Yard

The UK's green building sector is genuinely world leading and the judges were blown away by the strength of this year's finalists. In the end, gs8 and Octopus Capital secured the plaudits for their Carpenter's Yard development, which delivered the UK's largest 'Zero Bills' microgrid community - a development of 115 affordable and open market homes that provide a blueprint for sustainable housing projects across the UK.

Highly Commended: Duchy of Cornwall - West Swainsford Farm

Highly Commended: Sustainable Ventures - Manchester Climate Tech Hub

Green Heat Project of the Year

UK Power Network Ltd - SHIELD Green Heating Project

UK Power Networks SHIELD project won over the judges in this highly competitive category with its innovative approach to capturing waste heat from servers to help warm people's homes. The judges were particularly impressed by the combination of cutting-edge technologies and a dual revenue model that has allowed the company to provide green heat at low cost for households at a time when fuel poverty is worsening.

Highly Commended: Octopus Energy - Cosy 12: Full-circle Green Heat Solution

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

Spire Healthcare and Sustainable Energy First - Solar PV Project

The best of the UK's burgeoning renewable energy sector was on display in this category, with Spire Healthcare and Sustainable Energy First getting the nod for a solar PV project the judges praised for its multi-site delivery, effective project management, and impressive emissions and cost savings. The judges were particularly impressed by the installation of a series of solar arrays in critical clinical environments, which provide a blueprint for similar projects across the wider UK economy.

Highly Commended: Ameresco - London Stadium Rooftop PV project

Highly Commended: Buckswood School - Multi-source Renewable Energy Project

Nature-based Project of the Year

Aviva - 100 year Temperate Rainforest Commitment

In one of our most inspiring categories, it was Aviva that secured the judges' plaudits thanks to a project that combines long term commitment with serious investment and effective project delivery. The partnership with the Wildlife Trusts was particularly praised for its focus on landscape scale planning and its alignment with Aviva's ambitious net zero goals.

Highly Commended: Ørsted - Wilder Humber Restoration Project

Highly Commended: The Glenmorangie Company - DEEP Native Oyster Reef Restoration Project

Circular Economy Project of the Year

Greyparrot - Deepnest Packaging Waste Intelligence Platform

Greyparrot impressed the judges with its pioneering packaging waste intelligence platform, which promises to give leading brands the data and transparency they need to improve the circularity of their packaging. The judges particularly praised the company's real-world impact and impressive client base, which is enabling design improvements that enhance recyclability and slash environmental impacts.

Highly Commended: Blooming Haus - Florist Circularity Service

Highly Commended: Maconda - ROMULUS City-wide Material Reuse Network

Behaviour Change Campaign of the Year

ITV, MG OMD, and DESNZ - Heatpumps on Emmerdale Campaign

In yet another shortlist filled with hugely impressive finalists, the Heat pumps on Emmerdale Campaign from ITV, MG OMD, and DESNZ edged it with the judges. The panel praised the campaign's clever design, effective promotion of heat pump grants, and tangible results that have helped normalise the technology for a mainstream audience.

Highly Commended: Trainline - I came by train - Uniting climate heroes through music

Highly Commended: Zero Carbon Services - Energy and Carbon Reduction Tool

Marketing/Advertising Campaign of the Year

Keep Britain Tidy and Barley Communications - Fight Fly-tipping Fortnight - #RubbishDeal Campaign

Keep Britain Tidy and Barley Communications were praised by the judges for a hugely impactful campaign that demonstrably pushed the scourge of fly-tipping up the political agenda. The judges were particularly impressed by the multi-channel nature of the campaign, national reach, and success in educating businesses about the legal responsibilities they face when disposing of waste.

Highly Commended: Jory&Co - Cap Plastic Now Campaign

Highly Commended: Oceana UK and Barley Communications - Deep Decline: Communicating the Environmental Impact of Overfishing

Net Zero Strategy of the Year

Haleon - Net Zero 2040 Strategy

Each of this year's finalists are testament to the growing sophistication and impact of corporate net zero strategies, but it was Haleon that won out with the judges this year for an entry that combined ambitious targets with credible delivery plans. The judges were particularly impressed by the multi-faceted nature of the strategy and the rapid progress delivered through its Supplier Decarbonisation Programme.

Highly Commended: Aviva - Net Zero Strategy 2040 - From Plan to Delivery (2024–2026)

Highly Commended: Ocean Outdoor and Watts Sustainability - Net Zero by 2040 Strategy

Sustainability Report of the Year

Liverpool FC - The Red Way Sustainability Report 2025

In a hotly contested category, Liverpool FC emerged victorious with The Red Way Annual Report praised for its combination of rigorous reporting and clear desire to go beyond compliance by transparently presenting both progress made and challenges faced in the past year. The report also impressed judges in the way it showcased the club's environmental and social wins, as well as its future plans.

Highly Commended: Aviva - Sustainability Reporting and Communications Programme

Rising Star of the Year

Kripa Balachandran - Mission Zero Technologies

Our Rising Start of the Year finalists provide yet more evidence that the future of the green economy is brighter than ever. In an exceptional field, Kripa Balachandran secured the judges' plaudits thanks to her hugely impressive work at direct air capture pioneer Mission Zero Technologies, her efforts to promote the wider sector, and her commitment to improving the representation of women in technical roles across the green economy.

Highly Commended: Ashleigh Kitchiner - SSEN Transmission

Highly Commended: Chloe McFarlane - National Grid Electricity Transmission

Highly Commended: Lucyna Turkosz - 4C Group

Sustainability Leader of the Year

Tor Burrows - Grosvenor

Tor Burrows got the nod from the judges in yet another closely contested category, thanks to her impressive track record of delivery at one of the UK's largest property companies. As chief sustainability officer at Grosvenor, Burrows has successfully embedded sustainability across the organisation, enabling a long list of trail-blazing projects and tangible environmental gains, including through this year's high-profile campaign to enable retrofit projects in historic buildings.

Highly Commended: Andrea Barrett - RS Group

Highly Commended: Kuram Gwakyaa - Mitie

Entrepreneur of the Year

David Watson - Ohme

The UK is home to some of the world's most impressive green entrepreneurs and any one of our finalists would have been a deserving winner. In the end David Watson edged it with the judges for a hugely impressive year at EV charging platform Ohm, which has seen the company rapidly expand its reach, secure a host of influential partners, and demonstrate the real-world benefits provided by increasingly sophisticated flexible grid services.

Highly Commended: Dale Vince - Ecotricity/Green Britain Group

Highly Commended: Sandra Capponi - Good On You

Innovation of the Year

Sky - Clean Power System for Film and TV Production

The innovation on display across the UK's green economy is truly mind-blowing and testament to the strength of this remarkable sector. In a closely fought contest, Sky took the judges' plaudits for its highly innovative and hugely scalable clean power system for film and TV production projects. The judges were impressed by the environmental gains from the new fuel cell and battery system, as well as the opportunity to slash emissions from carbon intensive productions at scale.

Highly Commended: HutanBio - Algal Bio-energy Platform

Highly Commended: Luthmore - Zero-emission Heating System

Small Business of the Year

Greencore Homes

Greencore Homes stood out in another hotly contested category thanks to its impressive track record at the forefront of the UK's burgeoning green home industry. The judges were won over by the company's cutting-edge technologies, rapidly expanding project pipeline, and commitment to delivering 'better than net zero homes' that combine attractive design with environmental and cost savings.

Highly Commended: Beco

Highly Commended: Wildfarmed

Leader of the Year

Jonathan Maxwell - Sustainable Development Capital LLP

Highly Commended: Asif Rehmanwala - Ecotricity / Green Britain Group

Highly Commended: Zoe Moss - Cast Group

The green economy is blessed with many brilliant leaders and the judges were blown away by the strength of this year's finalists. In the end, Jonathan Maxwell edged a close-run race thanks to another impressive year at the helm of Sustainable Development Capital, which saw the global leader in energy efficiency investment further expand its reach and influence. The judges praised the company's latest wave of high impact investments, as well as Maxwell's wide-ranging efforts to make the case for sustainable investment, clean technologies, and climate action to a business audience.

Politician of the Year

Ed Miliband

For more than two decades, Ed Miliband has been at the forefront of the UK's response to the climate crisis, leading efforts to accelerate the net zero transition and demonstrate how the green economy can become the UK's premier growth engine.

Back in 2008 he delivered the UK's world-leading Climate Change Act, provided the foundations for 20 years of steady decarbonisation, and played a not insignificant role in stopping global climate negotiations from collapsing.

He stayed in politics because he wanted to continue to advance climate action, and since Labour's election victory has led a hugely ambitious programme to build a clean power system by 2030 and accelerate decarbonisation efforts across the economy, driving through reforms that have catalysed billions of pounds of green investment and significantly enhanced UK energy security.

He also remains one of the most powerful and effective advocates for climate action as an economic necessity and security imperative, repeatedly challenging those who deny the reality of the climate crisis and seek to undermine one of the UK's most impressive economic success stories.

Company of the Year

National Grid Electricity Transmission

There were so many deserving finalists, but there can be only one Company of the Year. And it was National Grid Electricity Transmission that was hailed by the judges for its critical role in accelerating the UK's net zero transition. The judges were particularly impressed by the company's rapid progress in cutting its own emissions, its multi-billion-pound investment programme in support of the country's clean power mission, and its pioneering role in delivering scores of innovations that are making low carbon infrastructure development a reality.

Highly Commended: Aviva

Highly Commended: Octopus Energy

Lifetime Achievement Award

Baroness Brown, Dame Julia King

As one of the UK's most respected engineers, Baroness Brown of Cambridge has spent decades working to advance the green economy across industry, government, and academia.

Dame Julia King's career has taken in stints as an academic, a senior executive at Rolls-Royce, the head of the Institute of Physics, and Vice-Chancellor at Aston University, as she established herself as one of the world's foremost experts in material science and aerospace and marine propulsion.

It was this grounding in science and engineering that has helped make King one of the UK's leading experts on how to build a more sustainable and climate resilient economy. Her expertise and guidance has been in huge demand, with King appointed as a Crossbench Peer in the House of Lords before serving on both the Intelligence and Security Committee and as Chair of the Adaptation Committee of the Climate Change Committee.

She also holds non-executive director roles at Ceres Power, Ørsted, and Frontier IP, and previously served as Chair of the Carbon Trust, non-executive director of the Green Investment Bank, and author of the led the influential 2008 King Review on decarbonising transport.

Colleagues speak of a fair, kind, and generous leader who champions staff at the beginning of their careers, mentors people at all levels, and who throughout her career has worked tirelessly to develop, promote, and advance the practical solutions that can build a sustainable and resilient economy.